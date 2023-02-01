Fourth grade girls in Dragon Hoops

Fourth grade girls in Dragon Hoops took 1st place in the Braham tournament this weekend. Pictured in front row (left to right): Hazel Olson, Annabelle Mishler, Lexi Greene, and Peyton Borgstrom. Back row: Coach Mandie Mishler, Elena Haverhals, Makayla Clepper, Presley Oerhlein, Makayla Greene, Maggie Judd, Lucy Bloomquist, and Coach Padrick Judd.

 Photo by Dorothy Karas

The Pine City Girls Youth Hoops team has a strong fourth grade team going this season. Just this past weekend they took first place in the Braham tournament.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.