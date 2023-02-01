Fourth grade girls in Dragon Hoops took 1st place in the Braham tournament this weekend. Pictured in front row (left to right): Hazel Olson, Annabelle Mishler, Lexi Greene, and Peyton Borgstrom. Back row: Coach Mandie Mishler, Elena Haverhals, Makayla Clepper, Presley Oerhlein, Makayla Greene, Maggie Judd, Lucy Bloomquist, and Coach Padrick Judd.
The Pine City Girls Youth Hoops team has a strong fourth grade team going this season. Just this past weekend they took first place in the Braham tournament.
Coach Padrick Judd said, “The fourth grade girls Pine City Hoops basketball team were champions of the Braham Youth Tournament this past Saturday. This was a great day for our fourth grade girls Hoops team.”
Judd said that this week in practice, coaches emphasized playing strong team defense and this was accomplished throughout the tournament. “We were able to defeat some tough teams, including a team that we lost to earlier in the season,” he added. “We had phenomenal efforts from all the players, and I am very proud of them.”
In game one, the score was Pine City 14, St. Francis 8. In game two, the score was Pine City 14, Cambridge-Isanti 10. And in the championship game, the score was Pine City 21, Braham 4.
They have had strong showing at other tournaments as well. These girls are a team to watch!
