The Pine City girls tennis team has set its mark on Pine City sports in attending the Minnesota State Tennis Tournament 15 times, more than any other Pine City Dragon team, since its inception in 1977. And this state tournament play tradition started fairly early, with the team sending players to the state tournament in 1978.
The first dragon girls tennis players to be sent to state, Karen (Kozisek) Stumne and Laura (Schuler) Weiss, spoke of their time with the first team and of the beginnings of Pine City girls tennis.
A lot has changed
The first year the girls played, they didn’t play against other teams but would just practice. A lot. “All we did was practice, practice, practice,” recalled Stumne. “We never had uniforms, and I wore very short green velour shorts and tall socks with stripes. It was not a pretty picture.” Stumne also recalls using her Jack Kramer wooden racquet, which she still has today 44 years later.
Weiss recalled that the first matches for boys and girls tennis were played on the courts by Pine Tech, which are now the parking lot for the college. A few years later the new courts were added at the high school, she said.
Another big change in tennis since the 70s is the scoring went from a five point scoring system, with three singles and two doubles teams, to a seven point scoring, with four singles and three doubles teams. More matches and tournaments are played now, and the section tournament is now played indoors but was outdoors in the 70’s where the girls would often have to brave the colder, blustery October weather.
Creating a legacy
Stumne played during the first year in 1977 and earned second place in the Minnesota state high school girls tennis tournament with Weiss in 1978. Weiss and Stumne were first and second singles players, respectively. But their coach, Mary Kay Sloan, thought they would have a good shot at state as a doubles team, and she was right.
Weiss and Stumne would reach the state tournament two times in their high school career as a first doubles duo. Stumne recalled that state tournament in 1978 while in the first round winning against Granite Falls, 7-6, 6-2; the second match would see them also winning 7-6, 6-2 against St. James.
“The third match was against Rochester Lourdes, and we lobbed them to no end,” said Stumne.
Weiss also recalled that match adding, “We figured out that we needed to tweak our battle plan a little to get past this team, so we frustrated them with our ‘lob weapon,’ which we used a lot.”
It was a defensive match and afterwards the Rochester coach came up to Sloan and told her “this isn’t how tennis is played.” They (the other team) were frustrated, added Stumne. The pair eventually lost to Blue Earth in a third set tiebreaker (6-4, 4-6, 6-7 and 3-5 in the tiebreaker) during the championship match.
The pair made it back to state the next year but lost in the second round. Weiss went to state as a singles player her senior year as well, but lost in the second round to the eventual state champion.
Some things surrounding state tournament play haven’t changed and are still a part of the Pine City tradition such as the fire truck that met the girls in 1978-’79 at the freeway exit and escorted them through town. Stumne and Weiss also recall talking to WCMP and the Lions club about their experience. “We were royalty for a week,” recalled Stumne.
The ladies recalled fond memories of laughing on the van rides, trips to the cities of Duluth and Minneapolis, staying in hotels, visiting landmarks, and getting to play indoor tennis for the first time. An unfortunate memory they both have is losing a team member in a car accident in the winter of 1979. “Our tennis sister, Kitty [Elder], as well as Colleen and Rolanda, will never be forgotten,” said Weiss.
The pair are still close with their former coach Sloan. Stumne refers to her as a “great friend who has good advice for her still today even.”
“I would not trade my experience with tennis for the world; I made lifelong friendships with Mary Kay and Laura and traveled to places I probably never would have a chance to,” said Stumne. “I am still extremely proud of what we accomplished and all of the other players that came behind us who have and are getting to experience this wonderful sport.”
“My teammates were all great gals. We were a small group, and had a lot of laughs,” said Weiss. “Coach Mary Kay really cared about and supported all of the players, and gave us encouragement when we needed it. Coach McAfee was a great and fun coach, too, and very supportive. Karen and I will always have those wonderful tennis memories. It’s been nice to see that the interest for playing girls tennis has grown since Karen and I played.”
Through the years, there have been many individuals and teams that have made it to state. “I hope the tennis tradition here continues for many more years,” added Weiss. “I’ve met some people in different parts of the state who know about the success of Dragon tennis, which is pretty neat. I’m humbled and honored to have been a pioneer and a part of this special tennis tradition – Let’s keep it going!”
“The girls were good and worked hard,” said Sloan. “Besides how well they did, it was the relationships that were formed that was the most important. We are still close after all these years.”
Sloan attributes the success of the team over the years to the community interest and involvement.
Dragon girls tennis today
The Dragon girls tennis team is now stronger than ever winning the consolation championship as a team this year in the state tournament and sending a number of players, Ella Sell, Addison Sell, Sophie Lahti, and Allison Unverzagt to state as individuals. Ella Sell finished fourth place in singles; Lahti and Unverzagt finished third in doubles. The team is now coached by Kristin Unverzagt and Jeff Adams, along with Brenda (Schuler) Kloeckl (Laura’s sister who also competed in the state tournaments) and John Eberhart.
