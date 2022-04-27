On Tuesday April 19, the boys and girls Pine City Golf Team went to the Bulrush Golf Course in Rush City. The weather was again cold, but the golfers had sunshine and were happy to be out on a course. Golf courses have been a bit wet lately due to the rainy weather conditions we have had lately. So both coaches and players were eager to be on a course and competing.
Coach Adam Jensen commented, “There were not many birdies out there to be found, and the few pars we could find were well earned. Everyone had nice shots throughout the day, but with this being our first time on the course for the year, we were inconsistent. Malia Mikyska was able to make a few adjustments off the tee and hit quite a few fairways during her second nine.”
The top scorer for the Dragon Boys was Junior Griffin Faur with a score of 100 and for the girls it was Sophomore Malia Mikyska with a score of 107.
The Varsity Golf players will golf at the Purple Hawk Country Club on Tuesday, April 27 beginning at 11 a.m. The golfers and coaches are all looking forward to improvement in the weather so the Dragons can continue to improve their game at practice and meets.
