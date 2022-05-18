On Tuesday, May 3, the Dragon Golf team traveled up to Hinckley. The girls’ team had an excellent day, and each one of the Dragon girls shot a personal best round. This is currently the girls lowest score in the past two years. The girls took second place. Malia Mikyska had the low score for the girls team with 93. The boys’ team also did well, and Griffin Faur took home a medal with a score of 86.
Then on Thursday, May 5, the Dragon golfers went down to Rush City. It was another beautiful day for golf. The girls again played well and again took second place. Mikyska was the top scorer again with 105. The boys came away with first and many of the Dragon boys golfed their new personal bests. Faur was the boys top scorer with 88.
Coach Adam Jensen gave this report on last week’s meet and what is to come, saying, “Last week’s weather was not conducive to golf. Not only did our meets get canceled, but we were not even able to practice due to all of the rain. This week we have our last regular season meet at Izaty’s. Our section tournament is May 31-June 2.”
