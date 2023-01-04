One of Pine City’s own, Jenna Jambeck, a Pine City High School 1992 graduate, is now doing some notable things in the way of engineering. Her work in research as a professor of environmental engineering at the University of Georgia has recently earned her the distinguished 2022 MacArthur Fellow award. The award, a no-strings-attached grant of $800,000 given over five years, was specifically given for Jambeck’s work in investigating the scale of plastic pollution and galvanizing efforts to address plastic waste.
Commonly known as “Genius Grants,” the fellowship presented by the John D. and Catherine T. MacArthur Foundation is among the most prestigious in the country. It is awarded to individuals who have shown extraordinary originality and dedication in their creative pursuits for the benefit of society. Fellows are nominated by a select pool of experts and leaders in the arts, sciences, humanities and more areas.
Jambeck advocates for change in plastic production on an international scale. Jambeck’s seminal 2015 study published in Science provided the first estimate of the amount of plastic waste entering the ocean each year: a staggering 8 million metric tons. In a follow-up study, Jambeck and her team discovered that humans had generated 8.3 billion metric tons of plastic since the large-scale production of synthetic materials began in the early 1950s. Of that waste, the researchers found 79% wound up in landfills or in the environment.
In 2018, a finding from Jambeck’s research was named the International Statistic of the Year by the Royal Statistical Society. In that study, Jambeck and her colleagues found that more than 90% of plastic has never been recycled. The statistic lent a sense of scale to the problem of global plastic pollution. The same year, Jambeck became a National Geographic fellow.
Jambeck also co-developed the Marine Debris Tracker mobile app with fellow UGA engineering professor Kyle Johnsen. The mobile app, created in partnership with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), provides a platform for community members to log the types and quantities of plastic debris in their communities to help inform research efforts.
“I hope that I can continue to create and communicate science and stories so that community members and decision-makers have the information they need about plastic pollution to feel like they can make the best decisions for them in their context,” said Jambeck.
“The University of Georgia is incredibly proud of Dr. Jambeck for this exceptional achievement,” said UGA President Jere W. Morehead. “Her groundbreaking research exemplifies UGA’s land-grant mission to share knowledge generated through innovative scholarship and to leverage this knowledge to advance communities and the broader world. Our entire university congratulates Jenna on this significant honor.”
Rooted in Pine City
Jambeck first became interested in environmental issues at a young age playing outside along the Snake River outside of Pine City. “I loved being outdoors in nature and especially in and on the river,” recalled Jambeck. “My mom really instilled an appreciation for the environment … the start of the environmental movement in the USA corresponded to my early childhood.”
Her favorite classes were reading and the arts, along with band and choir. “PCHS really helped foster my creativity, which is the biggest reason the MacArthur Award is given, so I am extremely grateful for that,” noted Jambeck.
Jambeck said that she had so many amazing teachers during her time at Pine City schools, but there were a couple that helped give her confidence to become an engineer and eventually give talks in front of thousands of people.
“In elementary school, Carol Vanderhorck (Nyrhinen), helped instill confidence in math with my competitive nature – my favorite thing was to try to beat the boys in multiplication flash cards,” said Jambeck. “In high school, any class that required me to speak to the class was key, and I enjoyed presenting on topics that I felt strongly about.”
However, Jambeck recalls being very shy to raise her hand so appreciated teachers who called on her to give my opinion. “Mr. Farquharson called on me specifically to share my often minority ideas, which facilitated my ability to articulate my thoughts,” she recalled. “And finally, Brian Scholin taught physics, and I loved his class. He introduced me to the reality that someone from Pine City could get their PhD.”
Jambeck is now married with two boys in middle school and high school. She met her husband while working on a landfill research project together in Florida, and they now live in Athens, Georgia.
Advice to students
To future engineering students, Jambeck notes that there are more ties between art and engineering than people may think. “You do more writing and speaking than you might expect in engineering,” she said. “You should at least like math enough to do a good bit of it, but tech and spreadsheets are the norm for calculations now. If you care about saving the environment for future generations, it is a great path to take. Also, persistence and perseverance have carried me further than anything else. No one cared about this issue 20 years ago and now they are negotiating a global treaty to address plastic pollution.”
Jambeck said that the Pine City community has given her the roots to stay grounded while working on a global stage. “I see the connections everywhere. I have been to over 40 countries and studied waste in 38 of them. While on my National Geographic Ganges Expedition, I found myself surprised to be reminded of Pine City by the sprawling corn fields in Kannauj, India. My life on the river has helped me work within some of the most significant rivers in the world: Ganges, Mississippi, Ohio, and Congo Rivers. I come back to my Pine City home every summer with my family to enjoy the Snake River that fills my heart.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.