One of Pine City’s own, Jenna Jambeck, a Pine City High School 1992 graduate, is now doing some notable things in the way of engineering. Her work in research as a professor of environmental engineering at the University of Georgia has recently earned her the distinguished 2022 MacArthur Fellow award. The award, a no-strings-attached grant of $800,000 given over five years, was specifically given for Jambeck’s work in investigating the scale of plastic pollution and galvanizing efforts to address plastic waste. 

