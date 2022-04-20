The 13th Pine City High School “Dragons Forever” Reunion will be August 13, 2022 at Grand Casino Hinckley.
Early organizers are not available for all the specifics, but based on comments at some reunions, there was a desire to network with classes before and after their graduating class in addition to their own class reunion every 5 or 10 years. The first Dragons Forever Reunion was in 1997 and for graduating classes 1955 and earlier. It was held at Woischkes, but attendance was so good the facility was not large enough and future reunions were held at Grand Casino Hinckley.
The organizers decided to hold the reunion every other year and to add 2 classes to the invitation list. We think every other year reunion rather than every year was selected to reduce the work load and encourage attendance – and a reunion every five years was too long to wait. A database was created with contact information for each class. Invitations would be printed up with details and registration for each reunion. For the first few reunions, the committee would meet to fold invitations, hand write addresses on all envelops and mail them.
All reunions are planned and coordinated by a committee of approximately ten individuals from various class years. The committee maintains the database including adding the new contacts for each of the added classes; negotiates the contract with Grand Casino; determines the registration fee for each reunion and generally oversees all the details. Many committee members serve for several reunions. The current committee solicits volunteers and ultimately selects new members.
The reunions began by excluding classes that had graduated within 42 years. In 2017 it was changed to exclude classes that had graduated within 40 years. With that change, 4 classes were added to the 2017 invitation listing rather than 2.
The reunions begin with a social/networking of about 2 hours and then followed by a lunch. The lunch includes a brief program recognizing the oldest attendee, attendee(s) that have traveled the farthest, class with the most attendees and recognizing the planning committee and any changes in membership. Some programs included a speaker – new superintendent, Famous Dragon Charles Woehrle. Some included a Friday afternoon pre-tour – tour of the old high school, Stoffel Museum. However, there have not been speakers or pre-tours at recent reunions. Attendees expressed an interest in networking time with classmates and other attendees. Some classes schedule their own reunions in conjunction with this reunion.
All attendees receive a booklet with the names and Class year of attendees, committee members and other information. Recent booklet included “Pine City High School – A Building History – 1900 to 2019.”
Charles Woehrle – Class of 1933 - Charles Woehrle died on March 25, 2015. He was famous for his service as a pilot during WWII, when his plane was shot down over the English Channel. He was captured by Germans and spent a couple of years in a German POW camp. An In Memoriam page for Woerhle was included in the 2015 booklet. Since that reunion, there is an In Memoriam page identifying all classmates that have died since the last reunion.
Reunion attendance has been as high as 500 and around 400 for the last couple of reunions. We have about 2200 PCHS alumni in our database back to 1935. We need contact information for the classes of 1980 – 82 being added this year. We would appreciate any members from those classes with contact information for some or all of their classmates to contact us at pcdragonsforever@gmail.com.
The planning committee cancelled the 2021 reunion due to CoVid, and decided to proceed with the 2022 reunion. April 1, 2022, 2200 invitations to the 2022 reunion were mailed or emailed.
Not sure if the Dragons Forever concept is unique, but it must be one of a very few alumni groups that do this every two years, and has kept doing it for 25 years. Attendees seem to really enjoy the reunion.
Current Dragons Forever Committee Members: Tim Arimond – Class of 1970; Lois Cornelius – Class of 1963; Theresa Davidson – Class of 1966; Jane Doran – Class of 1965; Patty Fitzgerald – Class of 1978; Dennis Johnson – Class of 1967; Vicki Johnson – Class of 1967; Peter Sausen – Class of 1964; and Diane Teich – Class of 1965.
