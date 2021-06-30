The family and friends of a Pine City High School graduate are in mourning after Aurora Stewart, 18, died in a car crash on Brunswick Road on Friday, June 18.
Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson said the cause of the crash is still under investigation, and that the Minnesota State Patrol has been brought in to help reconstruct the events that led to Stewart’s death.
The single-vehicle crash was reported at 5:28 a.m. on June 18, and took place in the vicinity of 8019 Brunswick Road, west of Pine City and south of the Snake River.
Aurora Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene.
Nelson said that two other individuals were in the car at the time of the crash, and received treatment for injuries. He said their names will be released when the investigation is complete.
A deadly year on the roads
Nelson said that this local tragedy has been reflected across the state, as the number of deadly crashes climbs in 2021.
“it seems like we’ve seen a lot of this already on the roads,” Nelson said. “Accidents –and the seriousness of the accidents – has gone up throughout the entire state.”
He urged drivers to take sensible precautions to avoid accidents: drive within the speed limit, avoid distractions and never drive impaired.
“All accidents are largely preventable,” he said. “These factors can be taken out of the equation if people make better decisions.”
For more on the life of Aurora Stewart and for details on funeral arrangements, please see https://www.pinecountynews.com/communities/pinecity/aurora-stewart/article_85069a08-d9ec-11eb-b711-43b485fcc628.html
