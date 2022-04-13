Pine City High School recently held its annual National Honor Society ceremony.
Inductees this year, from left to right, are Allison Unverzagt, Karly Jusczak, Emma Hermanson, Brooklyn Shellito, Hannah Bombard, Eva Johnson, Emma Belsheim, Arissa Rydberg, Greyson Johnson, Waylon Petersen, Lena Roubinek, Abigayle Aagaard, Luke Hirsch, Lilly Schneider, Jace Preston, and Sophia Olson.
Congratulations to this year’s inductees!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.