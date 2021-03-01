Pine City School Superintendent Curt Tryggestad has announced that all high school students will return five days per week beginning Monday, March 1.
Tryggestad also said they will continue using the “7-period day” so students in grades 7-12 will see all of their teachers each day we classes are in session. He also pointed out that Wednesdays will “look a little different” for high school students.
“The high school is required to support both in-person and distance learners for the remainder of the school year,” Tryggestad said. “Another state requirement directs school districts to provide an additional 30 minutes of preparation time each day to teachers who support both in-person and distance learners.”
Tryggestad said that instead of shortening each school day to meet this requirement, the high school (grades 7-12) will have early releases at 1 p.m. each Wednesday. Students wishing to remain on campus for their bus or activities practices will have supervised areas to wait.
Grades K-6 will have a normal schedule on Wednesdays and bus routes will remain unchanged. Tryggestad noted that unlike the high school, the elementary school has assigned three teachers to support all distance learners in grades K-6. They do not have “in-person” student responsibilities, so additional prep time is not required.
There will be no changes to the Early Childhood program.
“Our hope is that this will be the last learning model change of the year,” Tryggestad said. “However, it will be dependent upon the confirmed case rate remaining stable or continuing to lower as we move forward.”
