Little Women, a play adapted from the novel by Louisa May Alcott, will debut this week beginning on Friday evening at the Pine City High School.
The play, directed by Becky Schueller, with a cast of Pine City High School students, is based in the Civil War era and addresses society’s expectations on young women as four sisters try to navigate their environment given their own expectations.
The Pine City High School Theater presents Little Women on Friday and Saturday, April 21 and 22 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, April 23 at 2 p.m. Tickets are on sale at Pine City High School. For more information, visit www.isd578.org.
The cast list is as follows (in order of appearance): Josephine (Sydney Wilberg), Meg (Ashley Peters), Jo (Vivian Cavallin), Beth (Daisy Huff), Amy (Brooklyn Shellito),
Mrs. March aka Marmee (Lisa Tomczyk), Aunt March (Alana Mangan), Hannah (Chase Holmstrom), Mr. March (Dakota Clark), Mr. Laurence (Gianni Johnson-Maldonado), Laurie (James Mangan), John Brooke (Eli Fromm), Mrs. Tomlinson (Alyssa Olson), Mrs. Moffet (Kassedy Wagner), Clara Moffet (Siarra Fix), Jenny (Faith Bloomquist), Mary (Madison Clark), Sarah (Cheyenne Sandell), Katy (Kaia Raines), Mrs. Kirke (Evelyn Ames), Kitty (Bella Utermoehl), Minnie (Kaia Raines), and Prof. Bhaer (Tucker Johnson).
The crew consists of Gavin Schueller, Samantha Lotz, Dani Holmstrom, Annika Dock, and Kylie Buirge.
