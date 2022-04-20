Pine City High School weight room takes shape

Thanks to significant contributions from local groups and a lot of sweat-equity from students and staff, the updated weight room is becoming a reality. The Pine City High School fulfills a major need for the student body.
James Foster, Pine City teacher and assistant football coach, has championed the project. He said, “The major renovations and the permanent equipment are in. There is more signage that will be coming, more equipment, and other items that are needed. Our fundraising efforts are ongoing to fulfill those needs. We aren’t there yet but we are certainly close. We have enough to begin using the space as it sits. It’s been a fun process”
In planning the project, there was a particular focus on safety. With a shock-absorbing floor, the facility is better for rehabbing injuries, more accessible to students with special needs and more conducive to a classroom. The updated facility has already impacted enrollment in the strength training and fitness & conditioning elective courses. Next year, there will be an additional section of those elective classes.
“If you build it, they will come,” said Andrew Burger, PCHS teacher and co-head coach of PCHS football. “The interest in coming in to get bigger, faster, stronger has been amazing. By opening up the space, the weight room is more accessible to all students. This isn’t just good for our athletes; it’s good for all of our students as well,” Mr. Burger added.
Summer programs are already being modified to fit athletic programs and student needs. Coach Kyle Allen, PCHS Teacher and head basketball coach said, “The upgraded equipment and space will not only attract more students to want to use the facility but also give them the option to chase and obtain higher goals.”
Coach Allen went further saying that it is wonderful to be able to offer all that they do for the students, but there is a need to continue to support and update the facilities to reflect all that they are offering our students. “Hats off to James Foster for leading the group to get this done and for the Pine City community for coming together to help make this happen,” added Allen.
The weight room could not have been completed without support from administration. Superintendent Paula Foley has supported the project since its original vision in November.
Foley shared her thoughts on the project, “I was so impressed with the students who assisted demolition efforts, removed old equipment and installed the new equipment, alongside their coaches and staff. This is really a gift from our community to our students and community. Working together, we accomplished a major need in a few months. Our hope is eventually community members will be able to come in and work out side-by-side with our students. Regardless of age, strength training is important for long-term health and injury prevention.”
The weight room is currently open weekdays from 6-7 a.m. for all students and staff members. The eventual vision is that the facility will be utilized by group fitness instructors through community-ed and offer classes open to the general public.
The project would not have been possible without a substantial community contribution from Lyn Lake Chiropractic. Other major contributors include Rock Creek Lions Club, Pine City Lions Club and everyone who contributed to the Pine City Athletic Committee’s fundraising efforts.
The Pine City Athletic Committee will be holding it main fundraising event on July 9, which is co-hosted by Welia Health, Farmers Insurance, Northwoods Bank, Pine Insurance, Stan’s Equipment Center, Stearns Bank, The Stahlke Family, The Howard Family, and many many more donors/sponsors. All proceeds from this event will go towards those additional items needed to finish the weight room project.
The committee is still taking sponsorships and donations. Please connect with jfoster@isd578.org if you would like to donate items for that event.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.