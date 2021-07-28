Interim City Administrator Lynda Woulfe has announced that the Pine City Council will be holding a special meeting at 9 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 6, to hold interviews for a new, permanent city administrator for Pine City.
The meeting will be held in the City Council Chambers in City Hall (315 Main St. S.). Council members will be present for the interview process and may select a candidate or candidates to advance in the hiring process.
All interested persons are invited to attend. If individuals have questions, they may direct them to City Hall at 320-629-2575.
Woulfe had previously stated that the city had received 16 applications for the city administrator position after it was advertised. She also said that the city hopes to have that position filled by the first of September.
