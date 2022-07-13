Most everyone has seen the kind gentleman selling Tootsie Rolls outside various establishments. The Knights of Columbus are well known for this action, and their name is often seen on local events and sponsorship lists, but who are the Knights of Columbus and what are they about? A 100-year celebration took place on July 10, and organizer, Loren Skluzacek, said the raffle tickets were all sold with proceeds going to help with community projects and programs. For example, the Knights purchased an ultrasound machine for the Pine City Crisis Pregnancy Center.
History of the Knights
The Pine City Knights of Columbus Chapter 2357, established in 1922 with 78 original members, is celebrating 100 years of serving Pine City with over 150 members. However, the Knights of Columbus history goes back further than Pine City.
In 1882, Father Michael J. McGivney,a priest for over 60 years with the Church of Saint Mary in New Haven, Connecticut, founded the Knights of Columbus to serve and provide financial aid and assistance to Catholic men and their families. As the right hand of the Catholic Church, Catholic immigrants were in dire need of support, which reflected the Order’s first motto, “Charity and Unity,” which was Father McGivney’s intention that Catholic men, united in faith would show loving service to their families and neighbors.
Benevolence
The Knights of Columbus is an international, Catholic, family, fraternal service organization that supports vocation and provides scholarship programs, church mortgages, charitable contributions, volunteer services, support for Brother Knights who serve as law enforcement officers, fire fighters and those in the Armed Forces.
The Knights of Columbus raised and distributed over $1.4 million to the beneficiaries of the law enforcement officers, firefighters and medical personnel who died in the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.
The Pine City Knights of Columbus uphold and honor what the organization was founded on, taking to heart the new motto, “In service to one, in service to all.” The Knights are a civic organization that supports its community and not just a church group.
Support of local groups
When someone takes a moment to buy a Tootsie Roll, it is more than just a tasty treat. The funds raised go to support those involved in local Special Olympics and those with intellectual disabilities. There are many local fundraisers held by the Pine City Knights of Columbus throughout the year. Some of the biggest fundraisers are the Clay Pigeon Shoot held in April, the fish fry held every Friday during Lent, Bingo and raffle events for funding the post-prom event and the high school Europe trip. A basketball free throw contest held in the beginning of the year not only brings in funds for the Local community but it offers the winners of the contest an opportunity to advance all the way up to a national level competition.
The Pine City Knights of Columbus serve pork chops at Freedom Fest and brats at Art Fest. They have also sponsored various golf, softball, basketball, the Beau Berglund Hockey Tournament, and Chamber events throughout the year. They also help provide fan buses at high school tournament games.
The Pine City Knights of Columbus supports the Immaculate Conception in PIne City and the St. Joseph of Beroun parish. They would like to thank all who came out to help celebrate their 100-year anniversary.
If interested in getting involved or for more information, contact the Immaculate Conception Church office at (320) 629-2935, Carey Rootkie at (320) 496-0387, or Loren Skluzacek (320) 336-9258. Their meetings are the first Monday of each month at Immaculate Conception Church in Pine City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.