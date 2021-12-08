Members of the Pine City council voted on Dec. 10 to set the 2022 property tax levy at $1,686,791, an increase of roughly 3.97% from 2021.
The total levy includes a General Fund Levy of $1,018,445 to pay for city services and a debt service levy of $622,345 to pay the obligations on bonds and equipment certificates issued by Pine City. The levy also funds the city’s Housing and Redevelopment Authority for $46,000.
In the resolution adopting the final tax levy, the council members described the 2022 budget and levy as, “a fair and reasonable cost to provide an appropriate level of service to the citizens of Pine City.”
