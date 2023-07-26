A Pine City man has been arrested and charged with soliciting, producing, receiving, and distributing images of child pornography, and enticing a child to engage in illegal sexual activity, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.
According to court documents, since at least January 2019, Caleb Vincent McLaughlin, 26, created and used multiple social media accounts and communications applications to solicit and direct minor girls in Minnesota, approximately 11 to 16 years old, to create sexually explicit images and videos to send to him.
McLaughlin used a variety of aliases and Snapchat IDs including “Jake Benson,” “Lift11” or “Tech4cm,” in his scheme, and sometimes purported to be 17 years old to prey on minor girls he met online in order to entice and coerce them to create sexually explicit images and videos. In addition to producing child sexual abuse material, McLaughlin would offer minor girls drugs, alcohol, cash, or gift cards in exchange for sex acts in which he would distribute a visual depiction electronically.
The specific felony charges include Production and Attempted Production of Child Pornography, Child Enticement and Attempted Child Enticement Using a Facility of Interstate Commerce (namely Internet) in or around Ramsey County, Receipt and Attempted Receipt of Child Pornography, and Distribution of Child Pornography.
According to the criminal complaint, one underaged witness said that McLaughlin contacted her the summer after seventh grade via Snapchat offering to pay for “nudes” and sent her a $10 online gift card in assurance that he would pay. McLaughlin said he also wanted to meet the underage girl for sex, according to the victim’s testimony. According to the report, after receiving the photos and videos of “what he wanted,” McLaughlin paid the victim a few times by sending emails with online gift cards or photos of gift cards via various emails of approximately $200-300 in sum. McLaughlin also allegedly sent nude photos of himself to the victim.
A search warrant was performed on McLaughlin’s Snapchat messages that found 110,000 lines of chat messages dating January 1, 2019 through April 16, 2023. The vast majority of the conversations were focused on sex, sexually explicit images and related topics. McLaughlin had a significant sexual interest in girls aged 11-17, and the account contained many thousands of sexually explicit images and videos, according to the criminal complaint.
Another underage victim alleged in a forensic interview that McLaughlin solicited her through Snapchat, eventually coming to her home while her father was at work and sexually assaulting her.
A number of other sexual abuse accounts were reported by minors in which McLaughlin soliticed for sex. Reports of messages from McLaughlin were more violent in nature as time progressed.
McLaughlin, who was arrested July 19 and made his initial appearance the same day before Magistrate Judge Dulce J. Foster. He was ordered preliminarily detained pending a detention hearing. A preliminary and detention hearing is scheduled for July 25, at 9:30 a.m., before Magistrate Judge Dulce J. Foster, in U.S. District Court in Minneapolis.
At the time of this filing, the FBI is aware of several additional minor victims depicted in child pornography images stored in McLaughlin’s Snapchat accounts and additional minor victims of sexual contact offenses disclosed in child/adolescent forensic interviews with the victims described above. This investigation and attempts to fully identify these minor victims are ongoing.
If you believe you or your minor dependent(s) have been victimized by Caleb McLaughlin, please contact the FBI Tip Line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or tips.fbi.gov or the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at (320) 629-8380.
This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorney’s Offices and the Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section (CEOS), Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit www.justice.gov/psc.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, with substantial assistance from the St. Paul Police Department, Pine County Sheriff’s Office and Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Hillary A. Taylor is prosecuting the case.
A criminal complaint is merely an allegation, and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.
