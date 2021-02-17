Peter Stefan Mollhoff, 45, of Pine City was killed in a Feb. 10 crash on Highway 107 at the intersection with 5th Avenue SW/County Road 11.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a 1995 GMC Sierra driven by Sheldon August Zellman, 53 of Milaca was traveling southbound on Highway 107 at 6:27 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 10, when he observed a 2004 BMW 330 driven by Mollhoff cross eastbound from 5th Avenue/County Road 11.
The Sierra was not able to stop in time and the two vehicles collided.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office reports that Mollhoff was pronounced deceased at the scene. Zellman was airlifted to Essentia Hospital with serious injuries.
The roadway was dry at the time of the crash, and alcohol was not a factor.
The Pine City Fire Department and Essentia ambulance also responded to the crash.
The Pine County Sheriff’s Office expressed thanks to the staff of Ryders Saloon in Henriette for opening their doors to the first responders for coffee and a place to warm up. The sheriff’s office reported that with the night’s below-zero temperatures it was necessary to cycle through personnel from the cold while extrications from the vehicles took place.
