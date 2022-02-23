My wife was on Facebook the other day and pointed out a thread on the Pine City Community Page to me. People were talking about the new shops and restaurants they’d like to bring to town; it was great to see all their ideas and enthusiasm. And then, there was one comment complaining that there isn’t an Aldi here because, “The City would never allow it.”
I empathize with all the people who would like to see more growth in town, and I can’t blame anyone for being frustrated. But although I haven’t been in this job very long, I have been in Pine City a while now, and I can tell you this – the elected officials and City staff I’ve known have all been in favor of growth and new business. In fact, we regularly communicate with businesses to invite them here. We reach out to Aldi, to HyVee, to other retailers, and we tell them about our thriving little town and list all the available properties that might work for a business like theirs. But, at the end of the day, it has to be that business or that investor who makes that decision because they’ve crunched the numbers and determined they can make money on a new location in Pine City.
Are we always successful? The answer is no – but that doesn’t mean we’re about to stop trying. For instance, Pine City has been trying for a long time to get a new hotel in town. Just a couple of years ago a team of developers drew up plans for a Pine City hotel. They got the go-ahead from the City, but unfortunately they couldn’t get enough investors on board to make it work. But though it didn’t quite come together last time, that just means that we have to keep working to find that next partner – the right partner – who can and will take that project across the finish line.
A lot of times a little help from the City does bring new businesses to town. Don Julios is now open, making their corner on Hillside Avenue a busy spot – but that beautiful new restaurant wouldn’t have been able to get off the ground without some assistance, including a loan from the Pine City EDA. That’s your City helping to make business happen.
Right now, we’ve got housing projects going in that are going to transform Pine City – 33 new townhomes of Hilltop Cottages which are now all filled up, and 100 units of senior housing at Timber Pines. The City provided key assistance with both those projects, and we’re eager to do more.
All of these good things started with an idea and a conversation – kind of like that one that was just happening on Facebook. Sure, we need developers, and we need investment from business owners who see the potential here. But, honestly, we need everybody. Everywhere I go these days I’m hearing interesting and innovative ideas for businesses and projects and ways to improve the City. And it seems to me, one of the ways great things happen is when the right idea reaches the right people. I encourage folks to get a hold of me; send me an email at mgainor@pinecitygov.com, or give me a call at (320) 315-4885. Whether you have a great concept for a local business but don’t know where to get started, or if you’re looking for partners to make a project come together – or if you are (or know) somebody at a business like Aldi who can make that business happen here – go ahead, reach out. Because we want to help.
Mike Gainor is the Pine City Community Development Director.
