Pine City park to be revitalized

The old Rotary Park located on historic Hwy 61, just south of the Snake River Bridge, is being revitalized through a joint effort between Pine City and the Pine County Master Gardeners. This fall, work began by salvaging some of the perennials. Next spring the approximately 80 ft x 20 ft lot will be razed prior to the installation of new soil and plant material.
The project will be completed in phases based on a landscaping plan developed this coming winter and available funding. Funding for the project is being sought through grant applications, community businesses and citizens’ donations. The project has already received a generous memorial gift from the family of Cindy Novy. Cindy was a Pine County Master Gardener, a longtime resident of Pine City and owner of the Flower Box floral shop.
The vision is to make the park a gateway to nature; a place to discover the beauty of a tree, shrub, flower, or bird. The design will allow for horticulture education by master gardeners on techniques like pruning shrubs, dividing peonies, and planting tulips.
A concept plan for the garden has been contributed by Julie Weisenhorn, U of M Extension Educator in landscape design. Work on the project is being coordinated with Stacy O’Rourke, director of Pine City Parks and Recreation. A conceptual illustration was done by Lauren Meister, a Pine County Master Gardener.
In January 2022, Julie Weisenhorn will offer a landscaping class for those wanting to create detailed plans for the garden. If you are interested in being involved in this project either by donating funds, planning, or working on the garden, contact Terry Salmela, UMN Extension Pine County Master Gardener Program Coordinator at 320-591-1653 or 612-390-3149.
