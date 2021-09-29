SUMMARY OF MINUTES OF THE
PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
Regular Meeting
Tuesday, September 7, 2021 - 10:00 a.m.
Pine County Courthouse, 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 10:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren and J.J. Waldhalm. Also present were County Administrator David Minke and County Attorney Reese Frederickson. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Matt Ludwig joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Ludwig was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means, at a location open and accessible to the public, and participated from Staybridge Suites, 2350 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The Pledge of Allegiance was said.
Chair Hallan called for public comment. There was no public comment.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to adopt the amended Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to approve the Minutes of the August 17, 2021 County Board Meeting and Summary for publication, and Minutes of the August 24, 2021 and August 31, 2021 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole (Budget). Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence
Pine County Zoning Board Minutes of May 27, 2021 and July 22, 2021
Department of Public Service (DPS) Driver Licenses Exam Stations correspondence – August 24, 2021
Land Surveyor Monthly Report – August 2021
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to acknowledge the Minutes of Boards, Reports and Correspondence. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve the amended Consent Agenda. Second by Commissioner Mohr. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Approve the application for exempt permit from the Safari Club International Minnesota to conduct Minnesota lawful gambling on September 11, 2021 at Wings North, 19379 Homestead Rd., Pine City, MN.
Approve Resolution 2021-63 extending special assessments as follow:
Gordon L. Eaton, PID 05.0213.000, $14,961.77; Steven T. Bede, PID 30.0143.000, $16,703; Zane Swenson and Sheri Swenson, PID 36.5101.000 & 36.5105.000, $12,800; Jeffrey J. Fitzgerald, PID 15.0005.002, $16,975; William T. Dukek, PID 08.0050.000, $13,750.
Approve Resolution 2021-62 authorizing administration of Minnesota Housing Finance Agency’s Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program for the term of October 1, 2021 through September 30, 2023.
Approve the agreement between Pine County Health & Human Services and Wellness in the Woods to provide certified peer specialist services. Term of the contract is October 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022; the cost of services will be no more than $14,725.
Approve the internal transfer of Social Worker Kelly Becker to the vacant social worker position (MNChoices Assessor), effective September 13, 2021. No change in grade or pay.
Approve granting regular employment status to Eligibility Worker Angie Horton, effective September 9, 2021.
Approve the hiring of Child Support Office Specialist Brittney Hemsworth effective September 8, 2021, $15.92 per hour, Grade 2, Step 1.
Motion by Commissioner Ludwig to approve adoption of Ordinance 2021-43 Amending County Land Use Ordinances to include:
A. Kettle River Wild and Scenic River Ordinance: include vacation rental by owner (VRBO) usage along the Kettle River through a conditional use permit.
B. Shoreland Management Ordinance: (i) clarify standards for permitting guest quarters in accessory buildings; (ii) clarify language for when structures may have an altered ordinary high water level (OHWL) setback due to the presence of structures on both adjacent lots; (iii) shoreland map amendments near First Lake, Devils Lake, and Unnamed Basin 58-146; (iv) amend minimum lot widths for recreational and general development lakes with public sewer; (v) additional standards for riprap and beach sand blank installation; and (vi) additional language for nonconforming uses, to align with state requirements.
Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to appoint Henry Fischer as District 2 representative to the Pine County Housing and Redevelopment Authority to fill the remaining term of Claudia Bloom who has resigned. The term expires October 4, 2024. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan. Motion carried 5-0.
Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole Meeting/September 14, 2021
The location of the 10:00 a.m., September 14, 2021 Special Meeting-Committee of the Whole has been changed to the North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone.
With no further business, Chair Hallan adjourned the meeting at 11:17 a.m. The next regular meeting of the county board is scheduled for Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at 10:00 a.m., North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
The full text of the board’s Minutes are available at the County Administrator’s Office and the county’s website (www.co.pine.mn.us). Copies may also be requested from the administrator’s office.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, 2021
MINUTES OF PINE COUNTY BOARD MEETING
SPECIAL MEETING
and COMMITTEE OF THE WHOLE/BUDGET COMMITTEE
Sept. 14, 2021 – 9 a.m.
North Pine Government Center, 1602 Hwy. 23 No., Sandstone, Minnesota
Chair Steve Hallan called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. Present were Commissioners Josh Mohr, Terry Lovgren, and J.J. Waldhalm. Also present were County Administrator David Minke, County Attorney Reese Frederickson, and County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder. Due to an out-of-town commitment, Commissioner Matt Ludwig joined the meeting via interactive technology, pursuant to Minnesota Statute 13D.02. Commissioner Ludwig was seen and heard at the meeting via electronic means and participated from Staybridge Suites, 2350 Commerce Drive NW, Rochester, MN 55901, a location open and accessible to the public.
The public was invited to join the meeting in person, by phone, by Zoom or watch via live stream on YouTube.
The pledge of allegiance was said.
Local officials from the cities of Askov, Bruno, and Sturgeon Lake, and townships of Bruno, Fleming, Kerrick, New Dosey, Nickerson, Norman, Park, Partridge and Windemere had been invited to the meeting. Windemere Township Supervisor Mark Dunaski thanked the county board for the financial contribution by the county toward a feasibility study on the high-water levels on Sturgeon Lake. The contribution was from ARPA funds. Mr. Dunaski also commented on recent criminal activity in their parking lot.
Chair Hallan requested the following revisions to the agenda:
1. Change in Order of Agenda: Move Item #9 (Opioid Settlement Update) to #10 and move #10 (2022 Budget Discussion) to #9.
2. Additional Information:
a. Item #6-Economic Development Update: PowerPoint slides
b.(new) Item #10-Opioid Settlement: Recommendation to go into close session under attorney/client provision in Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, Subd. 3(b) to discuss the case Pine County v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al., No. 19-CV-01907.
c. (new) Item #9-2022 Budget: Memo outlining potential adjustments to preliminary budget.
Motion by Commissioner Waldhalm to approve the amended agenda. Second by Commissioner Ludwig. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye; District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
2021 Strategic Plan Update
County Administrator David Minke reviewed progress on the county board’s 11 strategic plan goals.
Economic Development Update
Economic Development Coordinator Lezlie Sauter provided an update on recent activities relating to broadband, the American Rescue Plan Act, Housing and Redevelopment Authority, Development Authorities, and development/structure of surrounding county HRA-EDAs. The county website will be updated to create a more robust tool for economic development information.
Chair Hallan called a recess at 10:09 a.m.
The meeting reconvened at 10:13 a.m.
Solid Waste Ordinance
Land and Resources Manager Caleb Anderson stated the current Solid Waste Ordinance hasn’t been significantly reviewed since its adoption in 1990. Anderson recommended the formation of an ad hoc committee to review the ordinance to recommend updates and improvements. The committee will be comprised of two county commissioners, a zoning board member, city representative, township representative, MPCA representative and local solid waste industry representative. Commissioners Hallan and Ludwig stated their interest to be commissioner representatives, and MPCA Compliance and Enforcement State Supervisor Heidi Kroening, who was in attendance, offered to be the MPCA representative. Chair Hallan stated commissioners should think about representatives for the other seats and let him know.
ATV Ordinance Review
Sheriff Jeff Nelson provided an overview of Pine County Ordinances 2016-03, adopted in 2016. This ordinance provides for the management of Class 1 ATVs in the public right-of-way of roads within the county’s jurisdiction. No revisions were suggested to the ordinance. Commissioner Waldhalm commented on the ATV usage and environmental concerns at the Willow River dam site. The Sheriff’s Office will contact the Highway Department to add signage to the area.
2022 Budget Discussion
County Administrator David Minke reviewed the memberships/costs of the various organizations the county has membership in. Commissioners discussed the preliminary budget and property tax levy. The county board will set the preliminary levy at the September 21, 2021 county board meeting,
County Administrator Minke reviewed the procedure for conducting a closed meeting.
Closed Meeting – Attorney/Client Privilege
Motion by Commissioner Mohr to close the meeting for the purpose of discussing the case Pine County v. Purdue Pharma L.P., et al., No. 19-CV-01907 in accordance with Minnesota Statutes 13D.05, Subd. 3(b), attorney/client privilege. Second by Commissioner Lovgren. A Roll Call vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
The open meeting recessed at 11:35 a.m.
The closed portion of the meeting convened at 11:40 a.m.
Present: Commissioners Hallan, Mohr, Lovgren, Waldhalm, and Ludwig; County Administrator David Minke; County Attorney Reese Frederickson; Sheriff Jeff Nelson; IT Manager Ryan Findell; County Auditor-Treasurer Kelly Schroeder; and Health & Human Services Director Becky Foss. Ludwig and Foss joined via electronic means, all others were present in the meeting room.
Motion by Commissioner Lovgren to open the closed meeting. Second by Commissioner Waldhalm. A Roll Vote was called by Chair Hallan: District 1-Chair Hallan/Aye; District 2-Commissioner Mohr/Aye; District 3-Commissioner Lovgren/Aye; District 4-Commissioner Waldhalm/Aye; District 5-Commissioner Ludwig/Aye. Motion carried 5-0.
The open meeting reconvened at 12:06 p.m.
With no further business, the meeting adjourned at 12:06 p.m.
Stephen M. Hallan, Chair
Board of Commissioners
David J. Minke, Administrator
Clerk to County Board of Commissioners
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-79
NOTICE AND ORDER OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL ADJUDICATION OF INTESTACY, DETERMINATION OF HEIRSHIP, APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Myrna Adrianne Bender,
also known as Myrna A. Bender, also known as Myrna Bender,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 11. 2021, at 2:45 p.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive NW, Pine City, Minnesota, for the adjudication of intestacy and determination of heirship of the Decedent, and for the appointment of John Vosberg, whose address is 10197 Park Circle, Pine City, MN 55063 as Personal Representative of the Estate of the Decedent in an unsupervised administration. Any objections to the petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative will be appointed with full power to administer the Estate, including the power to collect all assets, to pay all legal debts, claims, taxes and expenses, to sell real and personal property, and to do all necessary acts for the Estate.
Notice is also given that (subject to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-801) all creditors having claims against the Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this Notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 09/16/2021
/s/ Patrick Flanagan
Patrick Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Attorney for Petitioner
Kevin A. Hofstad
Ledin & Hofstad, Ltd.
539 Main Street S.
Pine City, MN, 55063
Attorney License No: 12445X
Telephone: (320) 629-7537
FAX: (320) 629-2479
Email: kevinh@ledinandhofstad.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF PINE
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No. 58-PR-21-77
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
In Re: Estate of
Curtis Leo Chromulak a/k/a Curtis L. Chromulak,
Decedent.
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on November 1, 2021 at 9: 00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at 635 Northridge Drive Northwest, Pine City, Minnesota, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s Will dated January 10, 2012, and for the appointment of Marilyn Ann Pelz, whose address is 523 Dogwood Street, Isanti Minnesota 55040 as personal representative of the decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.
Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: 09/15/2021
/s/ Patrick Flanagan
Patrick Flanagan
Judge of District Court
Spear & Swanson Law Office
David Spear
MN# 103834
615 – 3rd Avenue Southwest
Pine City, MN 55063
Telephone: 320-629-7586
Facsimile: 320-629-1065
e-mail: dspear@spearswanson.com
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
Public notice – MNDNR Fisheries proposed regulation change
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources will hold an open house meeting to receive public comment on proposed sunfish regulation changes for Cross and Pokegama Lakes and the connecting Snake River in Pine County on October 20, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Pokegama Lake Association building (12965 Lake Line Road, Pine City, MN 55063).
The proposed special regulation will reduce the daily limit for sunfish on these lakes and the connecting river from 20 to 10 fish. The purpose of the proposed change is to protect the existing quality size structure. If adopted, the special regulation will go into effect March 1, 2022.
Comments may also be submitted through October 30 by calling the Hinckley DNR Fisheries office at 320-384-7721 or by emailing hinckley.fisheries@state.mn.us. Comments can also be made online by visiting mndnr.gov/sunfish and taking the online survey.
Contribution of comments via email, phone or the online survey is preferred at this time.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF PINE
IN DISTRICT COURT
TENTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Case Type: CHIPS – Permanency
Court File No. 58-JV-21-45
SUMMONS AND NOTICE TERMINATION OF PARENTAL RIGHTS MATTER
In the matter of the Welfare of the Child of: Lucille Rose Kingbird
NOTICE TO: Above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s).
1. A Termination of Parental Rights Petition has been filed in the Office of the Clerk of Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW Suite 320 Pine City Minnesota 55063, alleging that parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) to the child(ren) named in the petition should be permanently severed.
2. Notice is hereby given that the matter of said Termination of Parental Rights Petition will be called for hearing before the Juvenile Court located at 635 Northridge Dr NW, Suite 320, Pine City, Minnesota 55063, on November 19, 2021, at 3:00 PM or as soon after as the Matter can be heard.
3. YOU ARE ORDERED to appear before the Juvenile Court at the scheduled time and date.
4. You have a right to be represented by counsel.
5. If you fail to appear at the hearing, the Court may still conduct the hearing and grant appropriate relief, including permanently severing the parental rights of the above-named parent(s) or legal custodian(s) and taking permanent custody of the child/ren named in the Petition.
WITNESS, the Honorable Heather M Wynn
Judge of District Court
BY: Amy Willert
Court Administrator
Published in the Pine City Pioneer, Sept. 23, 30, Oct. 7, 2021
INVITATION TO BID
Sale of Piano
Notice is hereby given that Pine City School District is offering for sale an Everett Console Upright Piano to the highest bidder. The piano is between 50-60 years old and has been well used in the public school system. The piano is located at Pine City Elementary School and may be inspected by contacting the Elementary Office at 320.629.4212.
Bids should be submitted in a sealed envelope marked Piano and include the name and phone number of the bidder. Bids will be opened at the Pine City High School Board Room at 12:00 Noon on Monday October 11, 2021. The minimum bid is $50.00.
Sealed bids shall be delivered to: Jill Nolan, Business Manager
Pine City School District
1400 Main Street SouthPine City, MN 55063
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept 30, Oct. 7, 2021
HYDRANT FLUSHING
City of Pine City Utilities Customers
The City of Pine City will be flushing hydrants from September 21, 2021 through October 15, 2021.
Residents may notice some discoloration in the water during this time. Therefore, we recommend NOT running HOT water until your COLD water starts to run clear.
If you have seen our crews in your area, we recommend that you AVOID WASHING WHITE CLOTHES UNTIL YOU HAVE DONE A LOAD OF DARKS FIRST!
If you happen to wash whites and they look yellow, you can get iron out from your local hardware stores.
Published in the Pine City Pioneer Sept. 30, Oct. 7, 2021
