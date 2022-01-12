January 3 - January 9
Theft, burglary, vandalism
January 6, 3:38 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
January 6, 9:41 p.m., report of theft, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City
Miscellaneous
January 3, 5:54 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 3rd Avenue NE, Pine City
January 3, 6:03 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 3, 8:50 p.m., report of traffic stop, 13th Street SW, Pine City
January 3, 11:20 p.m., report of traffic stop, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
January 4, 7:43 a.m., report of dead body, Ruby Road, Pine City
January 4, 8:20 a.m., report of lift assist, 7th Avenue NE, Pine City
January 4, 10:50 a.m., report of domestic disturbance, Fawn Meadows, Pine City
January 4, 8:54 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 4, 11:11 p.m., report of assist other agency, 3rd Street N, Brook Park
January 5, 12:11 a.m., report of traffic complaint, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
January 5, 4:21 a.m., report of lift assist, 6th Avenue NE, Pine City
January 5, 7:45 a.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 7, 1:20 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
January 7, 5:35 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 7, 8:41 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 7, 2:47 p.m., report of disturbance, Mission Creek Run, Brook Park
January 7, 7:28 p.m., report of medical, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
January 8, 2:48 a.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 70, Pine City
January 8, 10:17 a.m., report of personal injury accident, 8th Street SW, Pine City
January 8, 9:10 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
January 3
Lindberg, Dominic Eugene Hold For Other Agency: Arrest-Felony Warrant
January 4
Benjamin, Christian Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Assault-Felony-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drivers License-Driving Without a Valid License for Vehicle Class or Type-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Charboneau, Alexie Marina Probable Cause: Drugs-4th Degree-Sale-Schedule 1,2,3 But Not Marijuana-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction
Graham, Robert Otis Pine County Warrant-Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Janowski, Amanda Marie Probable Cause: Domestic Assault-By Strangulation
Jung, Tyrese Exavierre Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Officer-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Fleeing a Peace Officer By A Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Martin, Sarah Jean Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Porter, Damian Michael Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Fleeing a Peace Officer by a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ziegler, Michael Gene Probable Cause: Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle
January 5
Bennett, Daniel
Christopher Sr. Probable Cause: DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test; Blood or Urine as Required by Search Warrant-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Carrying Pistol While Under Influence Combination Alcohol and Controlled Substance-Traffic-DWI-Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance
Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
January 6
Benjamin, David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration
Hokenstad, Skylar James Summons: Predatory Offender-Intentionally Provides False Information
Lochen, Steven Robert Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating Substance-Impaired
Martin, Shannon Leigh Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Under Sentence-Confined But Not Convicted-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Timothy Michael Probable Cause: Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission
St. John, Cody Allen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-Possess Over 1.4 Grams Marijuana in Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule IV Controlled Substance Mixture-Arrest of Adult
January 7
Hajj, Chantel Joe Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Martin, Dylan Michael Pine County Warrant-Bench-Felony Warrant-Issued By Pine-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Rud, Brent Russel Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Arrest of Adult
Schwarz, Nathan Jay Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement-Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission-Arrest of Adult
Simmons, Clyde Wendell Hold For Other Agency: Bench-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant
Weinmann, Brody Robert Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Intoxicating Substance-Impaired-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
January 8
Burbul, Ryan Adam Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contract Order-Within 10 Years of the First of Two or More Convictions-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Traffic-DL-Driving after Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Arrest of Adult
Elling, Kyla Raine Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Arrest of Adult
January 9
Grout, Jacqueline Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Harwood, Kimi Tehani Pine County Warrant- Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant-Theft-Take/Use-Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Rubbelke, Candice Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Cause or Attempt Cause Terror-Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death-Results Sub Harm Physical/Emot Health-F-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Arrest of Adult
