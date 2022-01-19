Minnesota State University Moorhead

Christian Fromm-Business Administration-Pine City Jr. Sr. High School-Dean’s List-Pine City

Alyssa LaCroix-Film Production-Trio Wolf Creek Charter School-Dean’s List-Pine City

Jenica Hancock-Health and Medical Sciences-Pine City Jr. Sr. School-Dean’s List-Brook Park

Karl Schultz-Exercise Science-Mora High School-Dean’s List-Brook Park

College of 

St. Scholastica

Danielle Cavallin-Pine City-Dean’s List

Ashley Faur-Pine City-Dean’s List

Chloe Goebel-Pine City-Dean’s List

Jacob Rademacher-Pine City-Dean’s List

University of Wisconsin-Stout 

Nicole Peters-Senior-BS early childhood education-Dean’s List-Grasston

Amanda Nutt-Sophomore,-FA entertainment design-Dean’s List-Pine City

Kaitlyn Nutt-Sophomore-BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art-Dean’s List-Pine City

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.