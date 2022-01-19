Minnesota State University Moorhead
Christian Fromm-Business Administration-Pine City Jr. Sr. High School-Dean’s List-Pine City
Alyssa LaCroix-Film Production-Trio Wolf Creek Charter School-Dean’s List-Pine City
Jenica Hancock-Health and Medical Sciences-Pine City Jr. Sr. School-Dean’s List-Brook Park
Karl Schultz-Exercise Science-Mora High School-Dean’s List-Brook Park
College of
St. Scholastica
Danielle Cavallin-Pine City-Dean’s List
Ashley Faur-Pine City-Dean’s List
Chloe Goebel-Pine City-Dean’s List
Jacob Rademacher-Pine City-Dean’s List
University of Wisconsin-Stout
Nicole Peters-Senior-BS early childhood education-Dean’s List-Grasston
Amanda Nutt-Sophomore,-FA entertainment design-Dean’s List-Pine City
Kaitlyn Nutt-Sophomore-BFA Game Design & Dvlpmnt-Art-Dean’s List-Pine City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.