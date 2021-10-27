A group of young Pine Citians are working to make the post-Halloween cleanup for residents a little easier and more ecologically friendly with a city-wide project they call “Take Back Jack.”
The students will pick up pumpkins within the city limits on Nov. 6 – and those outside the city limits can bring their pumpkins to a drop-off zone at a local business. The students will then take all the pumpkins to be reused as feed on local farms.
Emma Willhite is a Pine City resident, and a student at Minnesota State University Moorhead. She said the inspiration for the Pine City edition of “Take Back Jack” was a similar event on her campus.
“Since I am ... living far from campus I wanted to set up a ‘Take Back Jack’ for our local community,” Willhite said.
She signed up the Pine City Leos to help with the project, and they will be picking up the pumpkins together.
Willhite noted that there is not going to be a sign up for the project. Rather, residents inside the city limits can show their interest by marking their pumpkins, and students will be picking them up on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
“To signify you would like us to pick up your pumpkins, mark them with a black ‘X’ and set them out by your mailboxes,” Willhite explained.
Those outside the city, and anyone who missed the pumpkin pick-up can bring their pumpkins to a drop zone at Minpack (400 2nd Ave. SE) on Nov. 6-7.
“The drop zone is on the south side of Minpack near the loading dock area,” Willhite said. “A huge thank you to Bob Thompson for allowing us to use this area as our drop zone.”
She said she is grateful for the Pine City Leos help with the work, and is feeling positive about people’s participation in the pumpkin pick-up project.
“I am excited that we are saving pumpkins from going to landfill and taking them to be reused as feed on local farms,” Willhite said. “I think ‘Take Back Jack’ [is] a great opportunity for our community to make a positive impact on the environment.”
