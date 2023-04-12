A handful of Pine City residents turned out for the recent Pine City Council meeting on April 5 to express concerns over unusually high spikes in their water bills. Residents spoke at both the open forum section of the meeting and at a pre-scheduled water bill hearing for 440 5th Ave. NE.
One resident, Terry Neitzel, spoke saying his bill was $60 and was wondering why it was so high. Another resident, Tonya Miller, said her bill doubled from $60 to $112, saying their water use is consistent but has seen jumps in the bill.
“They say I may have a running toilet, but I’ve replaced a lot of things, and for there to be a water leak that’s that high, maybe there is a meter problem or reading problem,” said Miller. “I’m trying to figure out answers, and it’s the city’s responsibility to have that burden of proof to prove that I’m using that much water.”
Another Pine City resident, Mollie Davis, who was the subject of the pre-scheduled water bill hearing, had a monthly water bill of $1,703.11 from January with a spiked usage of 125,300 gallons and now owes $2,936.87 total for water and sewer. The owner did state on Feb. 14 that they left a hose running, according to city documents.
According to Pine City’s “Water Leakage Policy,” high water bills can occur for a number of reason including, but not limited to, the customer has legitimately used the water, the customer has filled a pool or the customer has a leak from a running toilet, water softener not cycling correctly, a hose or faucet has been left running, or pipes have broke inside the house.
The policy states that if a customer has an unusually high bill, the city can go out and data log the account which gives them a graph going back 40 days to show what day the water usage spiked. The city would then notify the customer to let them know of the spiked day(s) and approximately how many gallons per day went through the meter. The customer can usually figure out what happened on those days, the policy states.
The policy also states that if the customer can give a specific reason for the high usage on the given day(s), the city will determine if their explanation is legitimate and sufficiently reasonable to consider a reduction on the bill … consideration would be given only if the increase is more than $200 than the prior month or 50% higher than the average of the prior three months’ bills. Then the data logging figure would be used to determine a potential deduction to their bill. The reduction would only be figured off of the sewer portion of the bill (as the additional water goes through the sewer system).
The customer would only be given a reduction once. It is unclear in the policy’s language how the reduction would be determined or how much the reduction would be.
Davis said she was not offered any type of discount by the city.
Council member, Kyle Palmer, asked if the city has a way to monitor if water usage goes way up or down. Pine City Public Works Supervisor Maury Montbriand said that they did not, adding that implementing that type of system would be costly for the city. Montbriand said that a leaky toilet could cause the kind of water usage that Davis was billed for.
Palmer said that it wouldn’t hurt for the city to look into things on their end but added that they couldn’t look at anything within a home.
Pine City Administrative Assistant/Utility Billing Specialist Lisa Dunbar said that residents have the option to ask the city to take their meter out and check for functionality. If the meter is determined to be working and accurate, the resident would be charged $200. If the meter is determined to be faulty, the meter would be replaced at no cost to the homeowner.
Mayor Carl Pederson asked Davis, “We rely on technology and we’ll replace the meter. If it’s faulty, you’ll have a new meter, but if it comes back fine, you’ll have to pay $200 if that’s fine with you?” He added that he’s had high bills as well that he was surprised by. “In calculation, it can happen.”
Davis agreed to having the meter looked at.
Palmer said that he would like to see the issue brought back to the council as old business. Pine City Administrator Scott Hildebrand has requested that the city’s meter representative attend a council meeting soon to better explain how the technology works, as the numbers cannot be tampered with, and in the rare instance when errors do occur, they are typically to the benefit of the customer.
