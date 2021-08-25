Pine City’s new ambassadors crowned

Pine City’s new ambassadors received their crowns this past weekend, and look forward to representing Pine City in area parades and community events. Senior ambassadors are Anika Hancock, daughter of Alan and Stacy Hancock; and Brynna Reiser, daughter of Jim and Anna Reiser. Junior ambassadors are Evelyn Anderson, daughter of Luke and Nikki Anderson; and Charlotte Mishler, daughter of Joe and Mandie Mishler.
