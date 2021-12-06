The Pine City School Board met for a special meeting on Monday, Dec. 6 to appoint a replacement for former long-time school board member, Wendy Liebel, who resigned last month.
After a vote was taken, Lezlie Sauter, was appointed as school board member. The position is a one year term, and an election will be held during the regular election next year.
Board chair, Dr. Lisa Nos-Tollefson, said that there were numerous candidates that applied with a highly skilled candidate pool to choose from.
Of the eight candidates, five were nominated and Sauter won with four votes in a second round of voting, as required as part of the resolution.
Supporting Sauter, Dr. Candice Ames said, “Lezlie has a track record of success and is pursuing similar activity for the county and has expertise in planning. The connection between the city, county and school district is much needed.” Ames added that the school, and area in general, are often underrepresented, and she felt that Sauter would help to maximize resources available.”
Sauter serves as Pine County’s economic development coordinator, and formerly worked with the City of Pine City as the community development director. Sauter grew up in Pine City and worked for 12 years at Lakes and Pines Community Action Council prior to coming to the City.
