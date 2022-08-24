Pine City Schools not immune to national teacher shortage

Pine City Schools are no exception to the national teacher shortage crisis the U.S. is currently facing. Regional positions that have been saturated with hundreds of applicants within the last decade, are now receiving just a handful of applicants, and in some cases, no applicants at all. In rural school districts like Pine City, the challenge has been greater than in metro areas.
Last year in Pine City, sixth grade went without a permanent teacher for several months. Though Pine City Elementary Principal Stephanie Lorsung said that all her teaching positions have now been filled, it has been a struggle she admits.
“The number of applicants has been significantly lower,” she said. “However, the applicants we received were quality candidates that accepted my offer. Had my offer been turned down, I might have had a different situation.”
Lorsung said that all the open classroom positions (kindergarten, third grade, two in fourth grade, and special education) have been filled now going into the 2022-’23 school year but that the art teacher position was tougher to fill. “That position requires an art teaching license, and there were no applicants with that license,” she noted. “But I have filled that position and went through the variance process for the applicant.”
During the last regular school board meeting on Aug. 8, high school principal, Laura Yehlik, said that staffing has been challenging this year with a “lot of time and energy” going into it.
“We don’t have teachers applying [for math positions],” she said. “The math department staff has been great in coming up with a plan on how to meet the needs of the students though.”
National teacher shortage
Though clickbait headlines are common these days, an August 4, 2022 Washington Post headline may have been right on the money. The headline read “‘Never seen it this bad’: America faces catastrophic teacher shortage.” The article told of rural school districts switching to four-day weeks this fall due to lack of staff, veterans with no teaching experience asked to step in to teach classrooms and college students allowed to be teachers.
According to the author and Dan Domenech, executive director of the School Superintendents Association, the teacher shortage in America has hit a crisis level, and schools across America are scrambling to ensure that someone will be there to educate students as they return to the classrooms this fall. For example, the largest five school districts in the Houston, Texas area are all reporting that between 200 and 1,000 teaching positions still remained open as of early August.
According to the Minnesota Department of Education Biennial Report of Supply and Demand of Teachers in Minnesota, a majority of districts reported being “somewhat significantly” or “very significantly” impacted by the teacher shortage (70%) and substitute teacher shortage (88%). The report also said a third of new teachers leave the teaching profession within the first five years in the profession.
Why so short-staffed?
Beyond the fact that everyone seems to be short-staffed these days, experts suggest a number of causes for the short staffing including pandemic-induced teacher exhaustion, low pay and some educators’ sensing that politicians and parents, and sometimes their own school board members, have little respect for their profession amid an escalating educational culture war.
Others suggest that the teaching climate was already in rough shape and that the crisis really began with the enactment of No Child Left Behind which put a microscope on teachers, requiring their students perform well on state tests that monitor AYP or Adequate Yearly Progress. Many argued that teachers cannot be responsible for the home lives and parenting of their students which may in some cases be responsible for poor academic performance, nor could they be responsible for a student caring about a test in which had no reflection on the students’ grades.
Those opponents of NCLB were successful in at least removing the punitive actions against a poorly performing school – but the pressure still remains on teachers in making sure their students perform well in the core subjects. All of this left a climate which felt unfair to those teachers who taught the core subjects such as math, English and science, where teachers in other subjects were not placed under as much scrutiny.
There has also been a steady decline in young people going into the teaching profession, according to data. One Texas study from Brown University found that in 2010, 13% of college applicants expressed interest in teaching, but by 2020, that percentage dropped to 7%.
Another factor that may be escalating the teacher shortage is teachers experiencing less control over the classroom and an uptick of disrespectful student behavior and parental hostility. A survey by the American Psychological Association of 15,000 educators revealed a growing trend of students verbally and physically harassing teachers, as well as parents engaging in online harassments and retaliatory behaviors for teachers just doing their jobs.
What is the solution?
Some districts have suggested and offered solutions to the teacher shortage to include better teacher pay, retention bonuses, sending students to online classes, raising substitute pay and using them for longer periods of time, recruitment of retired teachers, using administrators in the classroom, increasing the pool of people who qualify as educators, bumping up class sizes, and more.
No matter what the solution is, the children may be the ones to suffer the most with overworked and overstressed teachers, especially those children still trying to catch up from a COVID-induced hiatus.
Pine City Schools has been working diligently to get kids up to speed from the time lost in the classroom; students in the lower elementary grades have been most affected. Summer school has been a priority with extra incentives for teachers to work over the summer, helping get those most impacted caught up.
Lorsung said that knowing students’ learning was impacted during COVID-influenced years and using data to inform school staff where and what the greatest needs were helped them prioritize a structured schedule for extra support to be accessed.
“Through this work, teachers had a solid knowledge of what students needed to know compared to what students did know, resulting in skill-specific small group direct instruction,” said Lorsung. “Using direct teaching, frequent monitoring of progress, and flexible small groups has provided students with the skills they were lacking. The gap is still there for more students than before COVID; however, the gains seen in our students were encouraging.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.