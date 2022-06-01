Pine City Schools review security amid recent Texas school shooting

Pine City Schools are reviewing school security in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting where 19 children and 2 teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School on Tuesday, May 24. The incident occurred just days after another deadly mass shooting where 10 people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York were killed.
Pine City School interim superintendent, Cindy Stolp, said that safety is a top priority for the school district and that this week, Pine County Sheriff Jeff Nelson, along with a deputy, will be reviewing the school grounds and school security procedures.
Pine City High School principal, Troy Anderson, said that in his first year here, over 10 years ago, the high school locked all of its doors. The Uvalde shooter is said to have entered through an unlocked door at the Texas school.
“The point of entry is through one locked door for all visitors during the school day,” said Anderson. “Visitors must then have their license scanned to check on any security issues (mostly related to child custody issues). They then get a visitor’s badge and then can enter the building.” He added that the school has upgraded their security system and has added or changed somewhere in the neighborhood of 20 cameras.
A school resource officer (SRO) is shared by all four school district sites. “They are full time but often get pulled away by the sheriff’s office when needed,” added Anderson.
Pine City Elementary principal, Stephanie Lorsung, noted that all doors are locked at the elementary school, where like the high school, there is one point of entry at a locked door with a video camera and buzzer for all visitors during the school day.
“Visitors must then have their license scanned to check on any security issues (mostly related to child custody issues),” said Lorsung. “They then get a visitor’s badge and can enter the building. The badge shows their ID photo and states the location where they are going.” She added that within her tenure as principal in the last seven years, the elementary school has upgraded their security system and has added or changed cameras.
