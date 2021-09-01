The Pine City School District is seeking to offer a safe return to in-person learning for high school and elementary students, teachers and staff.
Pine City School Superintendent Paula Foley recently noted in a communication with parents that COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise. She stated that the school’s plans are based on the recommendations of the Center for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and Pine County Public Health and Human Services.
“Our shared focus needs to be on identifying ways to keep students on campus in a safe manner,” Foley said. “The Pine City Public Schools Board of Education will make any decision to change the plans based on the recommendations available.”
Masks recommended
Foley said that current plans will have students K-12 learning on campus and in person with masks strongly recommended. School is scheduled to start on Sept. 7.
“At this point [masks] are not required,” Foley said. “If masking needs to change, it would most likely be short term to mitigate the spread and would be removed as the numbers of confirmed or suspected cases decreases.”
She said that schools are still allowing visitors, but they will require visitors, to any building, to wear masks in hopes this will help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
One exception to the masks-optional rule are buses. Foley said that federal rules require all bus passengers to wear a mask.
Foley pointed out that the recommendation of masking includes sports and activities.
“As of today, if a student is sick or quarantined, they will not be eligible to participate in their sport or activity,” she said.
Board offers statement
The Pine City School Board issued a statement reaffirming its commitment to provide academically rich, socially and emotionally supportive, and multi-cultural/gender-fair programs.
Parents should explain
Foley urged parents to speak with their children about the reasons behind the school rules.
“In efforts to have the best possible school year, please assist in talking with your children and helping them understand the ‘why’ behind the need for changes throughout the school year and helping them during these times of uncertainty,” Foley said. “If the cases continue to rise, we will review our plans and make changes accordingly. Again, we thank you for doing all you can to help avoid the spread of COVID-19 and offering reassurance and support to your child.
“The pandemic has been difficult for all,” Foley added. “This is a challenging time to be a parent, student, teacher, and community member in general. There is much uncertainty, many emotional discussions and several things beyond the schools’ scope of control. Your grit, willingness to work with us to get students on site, and flexibility as information changes are appreciated. We are in this together and we will create the best possible school year for all.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.