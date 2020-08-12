Pine City schools start year in-person Sept. 8

The Pine City School Board has voted to start the 2020-21 school year with in-person learning. This means that all students – except for the ones whose parents opt to continue with distance learning – will report to school on Sept. 8.
Pine City Schools Superintendent Curt Tryggestad noted that the this plan could still change if there are 10 or more cases per 10,000 population in the county over a 14-day period. As of July 25, that number was 3.43 cases per 10,000 in Pine County.
“If there was a wild swing in the trend, we would be obligated to look at it, and work with public health to decide what our best course of action would be,” Tryggestad said. “But our plan today is we will start with kids in the building.”
Tryggestad said that there would be an expectation for staff, teachers and students to wear masks in school buildings.
“We are subject to the governor’s Executive Order, as are all public facilities,” Tryggestad said. “So students and staff would be required to wear some kind of mask or face covering. There are some stipulations – if they are in a place where it would heighten the educational experience, they can wear a face shield. And there are some kids that, because of medical conditions, would need to wear a shield rather than a mask. Masks will have to be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future, or until something shifts.”
A rise in cases or an outbreak at school could lead to more restrictions, including a hybrid learning model – with some students in the classroom and others learning from home on alternate days, and stricter social distancing inside the school. And there is always the possibility of a return to full distance learning if conditions deteriorate.
“The thing I think is important, even as we plan for either a hybrid model where we might have higher case counts and needed to be more protective, we still wanted to find a way to bring our youngest learners to the buildings every day,” Tryggestad said. “And that, of course, meant that we would have to put them in much smaller groups, and rethink how we do classrooms. But we have that figured out. We can do that.”
He said that they have taken non-essential furniture out of the classrooms in order to create more space for students, and that all students will be facing forward.
“We are following the recommendations of the department of education and the department of health as much as we can within this face-to-face model,” Tryggestad said. He noted that rules will become more stringent if cases rise and they are need to bring the schools into the hybrid model.
Families can choose to opt out of in-person learning and continue distance learning this upcoming school year
“Parents have the opportunity to say, ‘We’re just not comfortable with sending our child or children back to the building at this time,’” Tryggestad said. “It is an opportunity for us to provide both in-person learning and distance learning at the same time. We have done a lot of work on making sure that our distance learning in the fall will look as much like the classroom as we can.”
Tryggestad thanked the teachers, staff, school board, students and parents for their patience and perseverance.
“I know that there’s been a lot of angst about not knowing what September’s going to bring,” he said.
He noted that the schools sent out a survey to parents right after the end of the previous school year asking what worked and what didn’t.
“We got a lot of really good feedback,” Tryggestad said. “We listened, and we intend to apply the recommendations that they have to make it easier, more manageable and more effective for them at home if they do choose the distance learning model. Of course, if we have a bad swing in the infection rate, we’ll be there [in distance learning] with all kids. But we want to do it better than we did last spring. Having the summer to plan for it versus having three days to plan for it – it’s a whole different ballgame.”
Tryggestad said that this week there will be a survey going out to parents asking whether – and under what conditions – they would prefer in-person schooling or distance learning for their child, and that if parents don’t respond to the survey they will be contacted by phone so the school has their wishes on record.
