COVID-19 is spreading swiftly in Pine County, and Pine City High School and Pine City Elementary School are switching to distance learning as a result.
Pine City High School went into distance learning on Nov. 16, and Pine City Elementary School will go into distance learning on Nov. 30. Distance learning for all K-12 students will continue until at least Dec. 11.
“The confirmed COVID-19 case rate in Pine County is rising at an exponential rate,” said Pine City School District Superintendent Curt Tryggestad. He pointed out that the Minnesota Department of Health expected the case rate in Pine County to hit 70 cases for every 10,000 people by Nov. 19. He said that according to the guidelines set out by the Minnesota Department of Education, this means the Pine City School District should go into distance learning mode.
Pine City Elementary School will remain in its “hybrid” learning model on the week of Nov. 16-20. On the Thanksgiving holiday week of Nov. 23-24, high school students will be distance learning while Pine City Elementary School will be closed to students as staff prepares for distance learning. Pine City Elementary School will transition completely to distance learning on Nov. 30 for students K-6.
Tryggestad said that more information will be provided by each building regarding student meals and the distribution of educational material for students.
According to Tryggestad, the Minnesota Department of Education’s Safe Learning Plan will allow Pine City’s ALC and VISION to continue in their current learning model due to the nature of their program and students they serve.
Waiting on Chromebooks
Tryggestad reported that the Pine City School District ordered Chromebooks for grades K-2 in early August, but that they have not yet arrived.
“To date, we have not been able to determine the delivery date,” Tryggestad said. “They will be distributed to grade K-2 students as soon as possible and practical.” He said that families facing internet connectivity concerns should contact the Elementary Office for assistance options.
Critical workers
Tryggestad said if all of the parents or legal guardians in a child’s household are essential workers, the district must provide them with free care during regular school hours.
This includes workers in: healthcare and public health; law enforcement, public safety and first responders; food and agriculture; Judicial Branch workers; activated National Guard; educators in pre-K through grade 12 settings; school staff providing instruction or caring for children of critical workers and child care and school-age care providers.
‘Do everything you can’
Tryggestad said the school district will continue to keep parents and guardians updated on any developments, as the district continues to balance state rules, student safety, and the need to deliver a quality educational experience. “We certainly would prefer to have the kids in school and be functioning as ‘normal,’” Tryggestad said. “That just is not a possibility right now. I encourage you to do everything you can in your homes and the community to limit the spread of the virus. The better the job that we adults do, the more likely our kids can be physically present in our school buildings.”
