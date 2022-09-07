Pine City Schools welcome new teachers, administrative staff and counselors for the 2022-’23 school year. Staff members shared some information about themselves here.
Cami Babolik, personal finance
Background: First year teaching; 20 years of experience in accounting, small business management, and income taxes. Education: Pine Technical & Community College, University of Minnesota, and Metro State University. Earned a degree in business administration. Hometown: Pine City. Family: Husband and two children. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I look forward to sharing my passion for understanding finances with students, in hopes of positively shaping their financial futures.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: “Cheering on kids in volleyball and hockey, working in our garden or riding motorcycle with my husband.”
Kati Clarkson, 7th and 8th grade English
Background: Taught the last five at Isle and two years in North Branch. Education: St. Cloud State University, communication arts and literature; Master’s in Curriculum and Instruction from St. Mary’s University. Hometown: Elk River. Family: Husband and two kids, along with 3 cats and 6 rottweilers. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to getting to know all my new students and the community. I love working with middle school students.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Reading, gardening, and collecting rocks
Gabby Dickison, junior high social studies
Background: First teaching position. Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls, social studies and history. Hometown: Isanti. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am most looking forward to meeting my students and making as many connections as possible! I am ready to begin leading them toward a life as a competent and informed citizen.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Dancing, watching movies and TV shows with friends.
Ada Erdahl, junior high band
Background: First official teaching job. Education: Concordia College - Moorhead, instrumental music education. Hometown: Apple Valley. Family: “My partner and I live in Hinckley right now, and he is also entering his first year of teaching as the choir director at Hinckley-Finlayson High School. My parents are both professional musicians in the twin cities, and my sister is a college student at Oberlin College in Ohio.” What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am really looking forward to building relationships with students and families in the community and getting to learn together to make the music classroom a place everyone wants to be. I am also excited to build on the awesome music foundation here in Pine City.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Exploring, hiking, biking, rollerblading, cooking and eating really good food is also a must!
Nuvia Maldonado Johnson, Spanish
Background: Worked as a substitute teacher and para since 2012. Education: Degree in medical science. Home country: Ecuador. Family: Husband and two children. What are you looking forward to with the new job? This school year I want to take the opportunity to meet.
Kelley Lasiewicz, special education
Background: First year teaching. Previously a police officer in the U.S. Air Force (active duty) and currently a First Sergeant in the Air Force Reserves. Worked as a paraprofessional for a year and a half. Education: Hamline University, bachelor’s degree in anthropology. Community College of the Air Force, associates degress in criminal justice and human resources. Hometown: Flint, Michigan. Family: I have been blessed with two kiddos and two cats - so I’m definitely outnumbered! My daughter will be entering seventh grade and my son will be attending second grade, both at Pine City schools. What are you looking forward to with the new job? I look forward to helping students work toward their goals throughout the year. I don’t think there is anything more rewarding than being able to celebrate a student’s success when they have worked so hard to achieve their goals! Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Watching kids’ activities including basketball, hockey, art classes, etc. Hiking, camping, kayaking, mud runs and swimming.
Laura Michels, 7th & 8th grade computer and computer applications
Background: First year teaching. Education: St. Cloud State University, elective studies and education. Enrolled in a masters program at SCSU in education administration and community education certification. Home state: Oregon. Family: Two sons, Ben and JJ. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to getting experience teaching and taking on new challenges.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Theater, performing (acting and singing) and spending time with my boys.
Anna Miller, high school science
Background: Previously taught Science in Mahtomedi. Education: College of Saint Benedict, Biology and education. Hometown: Pine City. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am excited to be back in Pine City working with faculty that are fun and I am comfortable with.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Being outside and playing tennis.
Ashley Schmidt, 7th grade English and 7th grade study skills
Background: Taught 7th and 8th grade English for 6 years at Anoka Hennepin and Willmar school districts. Education: University of Wiscons - Eau Claire, early to middle adolescence education with an English minor. Hometown: Dayton, Minn. Family: Dog named Mia. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to getting to know my students and their families.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Reading, cooking, baking, taking dog for long walks and spending time with my family and friends.
Nathan Stanek, special education
Background: One year special education at Rush City High School. Substitute teacher at St. Cloud. Education: St. Cloud State University, history and liberal studies, along with a year of special education content classes, and a year of programming and networking classes at St. Cloud Technical and Community College. Hometown: Elk River. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to meeting all of my students, their families, and all of my new colleagues.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Travel, deer hunt, fish, hike, bike, kayak, video games, history, movies, science fiction, etc.
Barry Thomas, high school counselor
Background: School counselor with Rum River Special Education for the past six years. Education: St. Cloud State University, masters in educational psychology. Home town: Cambridge. Family: Wife and two grown children, Sam and Paige. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “Getting to know our amazing staff and students!” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Cooking and enjoy having my heart torn out by the Vikings every fall.
Frances Wojcik, senior high English
Background: First year teaching. Education: St. Cloud State University, communications, arts and literature. Hometown: Lino Lakes. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I look forward to being involved in the community and building relationships with the students and families.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Gardening, reading, hiking, traveling, and cooking with my family.
