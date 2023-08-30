Pine City Schools welcome new teachers for the 2023-’24 school year. Staff members shared some information about themselves here.
ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
Valeriia Broz, second grade teacher
Background: Born and raised in Ukraine. I moved to the U.S. in 2009. I lived in Hawaii for 12 years, where I started working as a substitute teacher. I fell in love with teaching elementary school and continued on as a long-term substitute. This will be my third year in second grade.
Education: Bachelor’s degree in Economics and working on my master’s in Elementary Education.
Hometown: Kriviy Rih, Ukraine
Family: Married to a Pine City local, RD Broz, have three kids in Pine City Elementary (Makena, Niko, and Kaila).
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am excited for the new year. The elementary has an incredible administrative, teaching and support staff team. I know it will be a great year.
Hobbies/Interests outside of teaching: Singing, traveling.
Nick Garmen, fourth grade teacher
Background: I am originally from Crookston. Graduated from the University of Minnesota Morris. I student taught in Sauk Centre. This is my first year teaching, and I am really excited to start my teaching career in the Pine City District.
Education: Highschool - Crookston. College - University of Minnesota Morris.
Hometown: Crookston, Minn.
Family: Susan (Mother who is a fifth grade teacher) and Greg (Father who taught for years and switched over to AD for about 10 years, along with one year of assistant principal.) Brothers Matt and Jack (Matt is older and Jack is younger. Both agronomist and working with farmers!)
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am really looking forward to creating relationships with the fourth grade students in my class!
Hobbies/interest outside of teaching: I love coaching. I will be coaching JV girls tennis and JV girls basketball. I love being outside and enjoying the nice weather.
Sara Gray, sixth grade teacher
Background: I’ve been in education for approximately 12 years. I worked at Vision, the level 4 school here in town for around eight years as a paraprofessional; at the elementary as a paraprofessional, and then taught sixth grade in Rush City.
Education: Western Governors University - Dual Licensure in Special Education (K-12) and General Education (K-6).
Hometown: Pine City
Family: Ella (daughter who will be four in October), Kim Gray (mother), and a very large extended family, many of them living right here in Pine City.
What are you looking forward to with this job this year? I’m looking forward to building positive and healthy relationships with students, staff and parents. I’m excited to see the students learn and grow throughout the year.
Hobbies/Interests outside of teaching: I enjoy spending time with my daughter, family and friends, being outdoors, cooking, and reading.
Gretchen Griggs, sixth Grade Teacher
Background: Worked with K-Adult special education for 10 years in South Dakota, Montana and Minnesota.
Education: Black Hills State University, K-12 Special education
Homedown: Bemidji
Family: Husband and Daughter
What are you looking forward to with this job? Helping all students grow.
Hobbies: Canoeing, XC skiing, swimming, and reading.
Jaci Miller, fourth Grade Teacher
Background: Taught general and special education for 18 years in Las Vegas, Fargo and Forest Lake.
Education: Concordia College, Moorhead and University of Nevada, Las Vegas
Hometown: Pine City
Family: Adopted Son, and two foster children
What are you looking forward to with this job this year? I’m looking forward to getting to know my students and the staff.
Hobbies/Interests outside of teaching: I love to hang out with my kids, go shopping, four-wheeling, Pine Area Lions, Pine City Ambassadors, and drive my tractors.
HIGH SCHOOL
Jonathan Cukla, Spanish Teacher
School: Pine City High School
Background: In addition to studying Spanish for over a decade, I’ve also lived and taught in Spain for three and a half years. I am very familiar with many other Spanish-speaking areas as well, having spent time in Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, and Puerto Rico.
Education: BA in Spanish & Portuguese Studies (University of Minnesota); Continued studies in la Fundación Ortega y Gasset and la Universidad de Salamanca
Hometown: Pine City! Go dragons!
What are you looking forward to with the new job?: I am incredibly excited to be able to showcase to students all of the amazing perks of learning another language, particularly the ability to get to know other cultures and perspectives from all over the world.
Hobbies: Music (performing and listening), traveling, cooking and baking, practicing other languages (French, Italian and ASL) and spending time with loved ones.
Alexandria (Allie) Gosen, high school English teacher
Background: Ms. Gosen is returning for another round as a long-term sub. She began teaching at PCHS in January. Prior to this, she worked at Mall of America in marketing and tourism.
Education: Bachelor’s in English - Journalism from Concordia University, St. Paul. She intends to pursue a Post Bacc for education and eventually pursue a master’s degree in English Literature.
Family: Parents (Alan and Lorie Gosen); Children (Oreo, the dog).
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I’m very excited to try out some new projects I’ve been working on for upcoming classes. However, I am most excited to see my previous students and make connections with new ones.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Outside of school, I am an active participant with the Pine City Heritage Players. Playing guitar, practicing creative writing and reading a lot. I own over 500 books.
Emily Guzik, business/social studies teacher
Background: Student taught at Blaine High School and taught at Edgewood Middle School in Mounds View.
Education: Bethel University, major of Social Studies Education 5-12 with a History minor.
Hometown: Pine City
Family: My parents are Andy and Heather Guzik, and my sister is Carina Guzik.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to being back in my hometown and working with my students to build a strong community in and out of my classroom.
Hobbies/Interests Outside of Teaching: My hobbies include fishing, hiking, ATV riding, and listening to music.
Joel Hogberg, math teacher
Background: This will be my 18th year in education. I spent ten years in Isle, Minn. and seven years in Hinckley as a math teacher, instructional coach, and MTSS coordinator.
Education: BA Mathematics and Mathematics Education, Master of Arts in Theological Studies, University of Northwestern - St. Paul
Hometown: Sandstone, Minn.
Family: Wife (Jamie Hogberg who is a fifth grade teacher at the elementary school) and children (Caleb, Micah, Nathan, and Josiah).
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to joining my family members who have been in the district for seven years already and working in the community where I live.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I enjoy fishing, hunting, camping, and watching my childrens’ sporting events.
Ben Jasmer, visual arts teacher (high school and ALC)
Background: Nebraska native and Minnesota transplant of 10 years.
Education: BA in Fine Art & Graphic Design - Bethel University; Masters of Teaching - Bethel University.
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska.
Family: Wife, four kids (ages 13, 11, 9 and 7) and two dogs (golden retrievers).
Looking forward to new job; I am excited to meet the students, build relationships and see their creativity.
Hobbies/Interests outside of teaching: woodworking, camping and gardening.
Erik Olson, school counselor
Education/Background: Graduated from Anoka Ramsey Community College and St. Cloud State University. Bachelors in Community Psychology and Masters in School Counseling. Worked in Williston, North Dakota as a high school counselor for nine years.
Hometown: Elk River
Family: Two sons (Jace, age 9, and Kaden, age 6)
What you are looking forward to with the new job: Getting to know the students, parents and community. Being back in Minnesota!
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Dungeons & Dragons, video games and video production.
Sherah Regenold, math teacher
Background: I taught math, biology, and physics at Fairview Alternative School for one year and then spent six years teaching math at Roseville Area High School.
Education: Bachelors in Mathematics Education from Hope College and Masters in Mathematics from University of North Alabama.
Hometown: I grew up in Ethiopia, but went to middle and high school in Blaine.
Family: I am married to John Regenold and my parents are Billy and Pauline Head. I am one of six girls, and my sister Miriam Paver lives in the area with her husband Tim and children Hannah and Will.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I’m looking forward to smaller class sizes and getting to know all my students.
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I love hiking and being outdoors. I also enjoy reading, baking and cooking.
Seth Sauter, special education teacher
Background: 18 years working with special education students.
Education: St. Cloud State, Western Governors University.
Hometown: Pine City
Family: Wife Angela, daughter Eden and son Hobey.
What are you looking forward to with the new job? I am looking forward to being back teaching in my hometown district!
Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: I enjoy sports, music and spending time with family and friends.
