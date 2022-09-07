Pine City Schools welcome new teachers, administrative staff and counselors for the 2022-’23 school year. Staff members shared some information about themselves here.
Bryanna Clementson, elementary art
Background: Subbed in the district for 13 years. Education: UMD, German education; enrolled at WGU for masters of art in teaching and elementary education. Hometown: Pine City lifer! Family: Married to my high school sweetheart, Jared, with three kids, Weston, Annika and Miraya. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to opening the kids’ world to the different kinds of art all around them.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Gardening, being outside, cheering for my kids in sports, helping at church, trying new recipes.
Makala Jensen, kindergarten
Background: Eighth year of teaching, grades four and three. One year at East Central. Education: University of Minnesota, Morris, elementary ed; Masters from St. Mary’s University in Learning Design and Technology. Hometown: Mora. Family: Husband, Adam, and two children, Kendall and Benji, along with a lab named Chance. Husband also teaches at Pine City elementary as a third grade teacher. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to being a part of the kindergarten team, working in the community that I live in and getting to know my students.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Riding bike, reading and going on road trips with my family.
Eric Kaluza, K-2 physical education and developmental adaptive physical education
Background: Math and Science Academy; Grades 6-12 in Woodbury for 4 years; Century Junior High School in Forest Lake (7-9) in health and PE for 8 years; 9 years in St. Paul Public Schools in K-5 physical education. Currently at Hamline and Augsburg Universities teaching in the graduate school of education for elementary licensure. Education: Hamiline, PE; Masters from Hamline (K-12 administration); Masters of Higher Education at the University of Glasgow, and my Educational Doctorate at Hamline. Hometown: Little Falls. Family: Mom and two younger brothers. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “The new faces and places to go in and around the area! I’m excited to get to know everyone and get back to playing games and teaching the littles about school again.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Running, reading, traveling, and enjoying time relaxing with my dog, Clark.
Brittany Lakeberg, asst. elementary principal
Background: Taught secondary math in the area for 11 years, most recently for the Cambridge-Isanti district in their alternative learning program. For the last three years, an administrator for Kaleidoscope Charter School in Otsego, Minn. Administrative intern during her first year before transitioning into the role of elementary principal (K-5) during the pandemic. Education: Hamline University and masters and K-12 Administrative License from St. Cloud State University. Hometown: Northern Minnesota. Family: She has family and friends all over the state and enjoys traveling to see them and spending time with her niece and nephew. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am looking forward to helping lead Pine City Elementary staff and meeting families from this great community.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: “I love the outdoors, traveling, repurposing items, and watching sporting events.”
Katie Lovicott, third grade
Background: In second year of teaching. Prior to Pine City, taught STEM, Music, Art, and PE at St. John the Baptist Catholic School in Vermillion. Education: University of Wisconsin - Madison, majoring in Spanish and Psychology. Master’s of Arts in Teaching from St. Mary’s University. Hometown: Sun Prairie, Wis. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “Meeting all of my new students and families and being a part of a grade level team.” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: “I have two dogs so I love to get outside with them, and I love to find new coffee shops to try.”
Sondra (Sonni) Sylvester, special education
Background: Has 18 years of experience teaching with 13 years in grades two and five and the remainder in special education. Education: University of Wisconsin - River Falls, elementary education, with a minor in dance education. Masters degree in special education. Hometown: White Bear Lake, MN. Family: Husband, Sam, and two children, Tino, 11, and Natalie 10. Parents, Jim and Pat who live with them. Three dogs, Jett, Cash, and Winnie. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I am very excited to switch it up and work with upper elementary aged students again!” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: “I am a voracious reader. Any opportunity I get, I pick up a book and read. My family and I enjoy boating, riding our side by side, and camping together. Additionally, I enjoy yoga, walking with my dogs, dancing, and kickboxing.”
Sarah Westad, fourth grade
Background: Fourth Grade at Waterville and fifth grade in Savage. Education: University of Wisconsin - Eau Claire, history and masters in teaching from Hamline University. Hometown: White Bear Lake. What are you looking forward to with the new job? “I’m most looking forward to getting to know my students and working with the community!” Hobbies/interests outside of teaching: Gardening and crocheting.
