The Pine City second grade classes traded in their annual gift exchange for something more meaningful this year.
Second grade teacher, Deb Adams, said that the students collected items for the Dragon Food Shelf, which is located at the high school. Adams organized the event but admitted that she “stole the idea” from Nell Polzine who teaches in Grantsburg.
When presented with the idea, Adams said the students were enthusiastic and ready to start the project.
“We kicked off the project by reading the book ‘Maddi’s Fridge’ by Lois Brandt,” said Adams. She stated the book is about two best friends, Maddi and Sofia, who live in the same town and attend the same school. After playing on the playground together, they go to Maddi’s house to grab a snack. Sofia sees that Maddi has nothing in her fridge, and decides to help her friend.
“After reading the book, we talked about the importance of giving, and how we had an opportunity to do that,” noted Adams.
The second grade families donated over 600 items for the Dragon Food Shelf which serves Pine City students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.