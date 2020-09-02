August 23 - August 30
Theft, burglary, vandalism
August 23, 6:55 a.m., report of vehicle theft, 5th Avenue NE, Pine City
August 24, 8:44 a.m., report of burglary, 3rd Street SE, Pine City
August 24, 5:10 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 24, 6:13 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 25, 12:30 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 28, 9:55 a.m., report of burglary, Cedar Creek Road, Hinckley
August 28, 12:46 p.m., report of burglary, Long Lake Road, Willow River
August 28, 3:03 p.m., report of burglary, Bergman Street, Sandstone
August 28, 6:13 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 18, Finlayson
August 28, 6:42 p.m., report of shoplifting, Main Street S, Pine City
August 29, 11:26 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 48, Hinckley
August 29, 11:47 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
August 23, 1:38 a.m., report of disturbance, 13th Street SW, Pine City
August 23, 4:53 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 9:22 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 23, 11:42 a.m., report of psychological problem, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 23, 8:03 p.m., report of vehicle informational call, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
August 23, 9:02 p.m., report of medical, State Highway 70, Pine City
August 23, 11:16 p.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 24, 1:49 a.m., report of traffic stop, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
August 24, 4:27 p.m., report of trespass, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 24, 8:36 p.m., report of trespass, White Pine Road S, Pine City
August 25, 5:05 a.m., report of security alarm, 13th Street SW, Pine City
August 25, 10:57 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 25, 3:16 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 26, 7:45 a.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 26, 11:15 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Main Street N, Pine City
August 27, 8:54 p.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
August 28, 7:39 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
August 28, 3:17 p.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
August 29, 12:44 a.m., report of person with weapon, Deer Valley Road, Pine City
August 29, 5:22 a.m., report of traffic stop, Cross Lake Road SE, Pine City
August 29, 5:09 p.m., report of traffic stop, Mid River Road, Pine City
August 29, 11:14 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Main Street S, Pine City
Jail Roster
August 24
Demars-Huser, Leanna Rose Probable Cause -Possession Of Burglary or Theft Tools - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Gaslin, Gary John Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Mroz, Justin Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Possession of Burglary or Theft Tools - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation
Nelson, Christopher Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults
Mcdonough, Brandon Joseph Pine County Warrant - Probation Violation warrant issued by Pine, MN - Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor
Simon, Terry Lee Jr Hold For Other Agency - Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Aitkin, MN
Yang, Toua Fue Pine County Warrant - Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement
August 25
Odegard, Austin Michael Hold For Other Agency - Failure to Appear warrant issued
Kratochvil, Nathaniel Godfrey Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Department - Fugitive from Justice from Other State
August 26
Peppin, Stanley James Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Theft-By Swindle - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Receiving Stolen Property - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Counterfeiting of currency - Uttering or possessing - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4
Sullivan, Julie Ann Confined But Not Convicted - Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check
August 27
Biljan, Paige Louise Hold For Other Agency: Unspecified warrant ; Hold For Other Agency: Arrest
Lafave, James Dean Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Mattinas, Angie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd - Arrest of Adult - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana -Arrest of Adult
Monster, Timothy Michael Probable Cause- Assault - 4th Degree - Peace Officer - Physically Assaults - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Rohda, Ronald Alvin Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
August 28
Clepper, Jerome Thomas Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
Larsen, Breanna Rae Confined But Not Convicted - Assault in the fifth degree; Felony-Same victim within ten years of two or more convictions
Long, Salena Marie Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Oiyotte, Jonathon Craig Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Aggravated Robbery-2nd Degree - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Snyder, Waylon James Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Staples, Christopher Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Aggravated Robbery-2nd Degree - Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
August 29
Coyle, Jesse James Allen Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances - Arrest of Adult
Ecklund, Nathaniel Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-Concentration less than 0.10, but more than 0.04 - Arrest of Adult- Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult - Dangerous Weapons-Intentionally Point a Gun - Arrest of Adult
Jacobson, Lyn Franklin Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling - Arrest of Adult - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Foreseeable Risk Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult
Nelson, Dawn Marie Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Arrest of Adult - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor - Arrest of Adult - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult
Neumann, Donald Earl III Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
August 30
Kohls, Brandon Edward Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State- Arrest of Adult
Ramos, Jessica Marie Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Wanna, Howard Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult
