August 30 - September 7
Theft, burglary, vandalism
August 31, 9:35 a.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
August 31, 3:01 p.m., report of burglary, Contrast Road, Pine City
August 31, 5:19 p.m., report of theft, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
September 2, 9:04 a.m., report of burglary, Auburn Road, Pine City
September 3, 9:22 a.m., report of theft, 12th Street, Pine City
September 3, 12:59 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 4, 8:15 a.m., report of burglary, Fire Monument Road, Hinckley
September 4, 1:36 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 48, Hinckley
September 5, 4: 27 p.m., report of theft, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
Miscellaneous
August 30, 7:01 a.m., report of line problems, Downey Road, Pine City
August 30, 7:06 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 30, 8:52 a.m., report of attempt pickup, 2nd Avenue SW, Pine City
August 31, 9:10 a.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
August 31, 5:36 p.m., report of vehicle prowl, Main Street S, Pine City
August 31, 8:42 p.m., report of intoxicated person, Meadow Creek, Pine City
August 31, 10:18 p.m., report of check welfare, N Frontage Road, Pine City
September 1, 4:22 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Mid River Road, Pine City
September 1, 11:10 a.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 1, 1:32 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 1, 3:18 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 1, 5:36 p.m., report of damage to property, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 2, 1:28 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 2, 1:35 p.m., report of callback, Crooked River, Pine City
September 2, 2:07 p.m., report of traffic stop, Henriette Road NW, Pine City
September 2, 3:10 p.m., report of customer trouble, Meadow Creek, Pine City
September 2, 12:57 p.m., report of property lost/found, Ironwood Drive, Pine City
September 2, 2:46 p.m., report of medical, 570th Street, Pine City
September 5, 12:22 a.m., report of subject stop, 5th Street SE, Pine City
September 5, 12:42 a.m., report of informational, Highwood Shores, Pine City
September 5, 1:44 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
September 5, 6:11 p.m., report of medical, Pine City
September 5, 6:49 p.m., report of assault, Pokegama Avenue, Henriette
Jail Roster
August 31
Graham, Anthony Valon Hold For Other Agency - Unspecified Warrant Issued By Chisago
Gossen, David John Pine County Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Hatfield, Kyle Lee Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another - Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm
September 1
Bearheart, Waneta Ann Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Coyle, Jesse James Allen Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property
Flowers, Timothy David Summons - Solicit Child or Believe to be a Child Through Electronic Communication to Engage in Sexual Conduct
Isaacson, Corey Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult
Jenson, Gerald Allen Parole/Probation Violation - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Johnson, Amanda Lynn Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Longen, Robert Phillip Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Polski, Thomas James Summons - Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Damage to Property-4th Deg-Intentional Damage-Other Circumstances
Seebold, Ronald Allan Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
September 2
Boster, Jesse Leroy Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
Cederstrom, Emily Faye Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Hadro, Joseph Patrick Probable Cause - Drugs - 5th Degree - Sale - Marijuana mixture except small amount of marijuana with no remuneration
Kenney, Daniel Joseph Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant
McDonald, Keith Boarder Convicted - Promotes Prostitution of an Individual
September 3
Cederstrom, Emily Faye Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Greenly, Dakota John Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Hass, Brian Lee Probable Cause - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin
Lovaasen, Brian Lee Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Pine, MN - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
September 4
Benjamin Virgil Lloyd Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
Dille, Kristopher Scott Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Simmons, Jhirmon Donta Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
September 5
Bugg, Colette Dawn Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Arrest of Adult - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult - Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Substantial Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm - Arrest of Adult
Foy, Timothy Mark Probable Cause - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; Refuse to submit to chemical test
Franklin, Andrew John Hold For Other Agency - Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property
Odegard, Austin Michael Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process - Arrest of Adult - Crimes Against Railroad- Trespass or Allow Animals on Track, Yard or Bridge - Arrest of Adult
Roseland, Duke Lloyd Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Swanson, Travis Ely Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Possess Ammo/Any Firearm - Previous Felony Conviction - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Yang, Kou Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Receiving Stolen Property - Arrest of Adult - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult
September 6
Davis, Elisha III Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct
Ebeling, Jodel Marie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic - Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drivers’ Licenses - Display/Possess Ficticious or Fraudulently Altered DL or MN ID - Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Travis Ely Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted Felon Convicted Crime of Violence - Firearm Violation - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
September 7
Becerra, Edgar Jr. Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd- Arrest of Adult
Odegard, Mark Lee Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - Sale of Small Amount of Marijuana - Subsequent Conviction within 2 Years - Arrest of Adult
Pehl, Dean Bradley Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
