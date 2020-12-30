December 21 - December 27 Theft, burglary, vandalism
December 21, 1:06 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 21, 1:27 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 21, 1:50 p.m., report of burglary, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 21, 3:06 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 21, 4:03 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
December 22, 8:12 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Hillside Avenue SW, Pine City
December 23, 11:49 a.m., report of theft, 8th Street SW, Pine City
December 24, 6:51 a..m, report of burglary, Main Street, Sturgeon Lake
December 24, 8:07 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street, Sturgeon Lake
December 24, 4:48 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 2nd Avenue SE, Pine City
December 26, 9:47 p.m., report of burglary, Main Street S, Pine City
Miscellaneous
December 25, 5:33 p.m., report of medical, Main Street S, Pine City
December 25, 11:40 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Homestead Road, Pine City
December 26, 1:32 p.m., report of traffic complaint, Edgewater Road NE, Pine City
December 26, 9:22 p.m., report of lift assist, 8th Street SW, Pine City
Jail Roster
December 21
Anderson, Clay Leroy Under Sentence-Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Fritchie, Amber Lynn Hold For Other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant
Howard, Jacob Avald Pine County Warrant-Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Murder-3rd Degree-Sell/Give/Distribute Controlled Substance-Schedules 1 & 2
Madden, Daniel Thomas Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Damage to Property-1st Degree-Value reduced Over $1000-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Arrest of Adult
Murray, Wally James Pine County Warrant: Failure To Appear Warrant-Contempt of Court-Willful Disobediance To Court Mandate
Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First or Two or More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
December 22
Encarnacion, Tinoco Alfredo Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Fourth Degree Driving While Impaired; Described
Fedder, Bradley Elmer Probable Cause-Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety
Smith, Grace Kathleen Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
Smith, Jordan David Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct
Smith Joshua Robin Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Failure to Appear-Chgd/Convicted of Felony-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Posses Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Conviction-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Arrest of Adult
December 23
Puckett, Brian Keith Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act To Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Robertson, Noo-Day-Ni-Min Probable Cause-Criminal Vehicular Operation-Substantial Bodily Harm-Under Influence of Alcohol
December 24
Hanson, Joseph Samuel Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors
December 25
Klotz, Adam Paul Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm-Arrest of Adult
Voves, Vanessa Rae Probable Cause: DWI-Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Zilla, Robert Michael Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
December 26
Anderson, Corey Scott Pine County Warrant: Failure To Appear Warrant-Domestic Abuse; Violates Order For Protection Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction/Adj of Delinq.
Hause, Alan Gregory Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Patton, Melvin Charles Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or more Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Tabajo, Angela Barbara Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Tulip, Charles Edward Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property
December 27
Carlson, Kenneth Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Carrying Pistol While Under Influence of Alcohol-Concentration Less Than 0.10, But More Than 0.04-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 or More Aggravating Factors-Arrest of Adult
Cook, Zachary Edward Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Pharmacy-Traffic-DWI-Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
McGee, Jeffery Hambrick Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Arrest of Adult
St John, Bobbie Anne Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.