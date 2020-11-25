November 15 - November 22 Theft, burglary, vandalism
November 15, 7:10 a.m., report of burglary, 5th Street SE, Pine City
November 17, 4:17 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 17, 8:23 p.m., report of vehicle theft, 13th Street SW, Pine City
November 18, 5:22 a.m., report of counterfeit, 8th Street NW, Pine City
November 18, 6:51 p.m., report of burglary, Crooked River Road, Pine City
November 19, 2:53 p.m., report of theft, Ravine Road, Pine City
November 20, 5:35 a.m., report of burglary, Crooked River Road, Pine City
November 21, 6:52 a.m., report of theft, Main Street S, Pine City
November 21, 11:03 a.m., report of theft, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
Miscellaneous
November 15, 5:06 p.m., report of dead body, E River Way, Pine City
November 15, 8:51 p.m., report of traffic pursuit, I 35 S, Pine City
November 16, 7:55 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 16, 10:35 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street S, Pine City
November 17, 1:39 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
November 17, 11:54 a.m., report of search warrant, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
November 17, 1:29 p.m., report of MVA Property Damage Wildflower Road, Pine City
November 17, 1:46 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 17, 8:48 p.m., report of animal disturbance, Ridgeway Road NE, Pine City
November 18, 9:05 a.m., report of city ordinance violation, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
November 18, 2:58 p.m., report of threats, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 18, 10:52 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Highway 70, Pine City
November 19, 8:33 a.m., report of vehicle recovered, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 19, 5:23 p.m., report of MVA with animal, Elmcrest Avenue, Pine City
November 20, 10:48 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
November 20, 5:00 p.m., report of animal disturbance, Fawn Meadows, Pine City
November 21, 5:37 a.m., report of personal injury accident, Henriette Road, Pine City
November 21, 4:36 p.m., report of MVA property Damage, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
November 21, 9:17 p.m., suspicious activity, Emerald Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 16
Norman, Suzanne Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution Legal Process
Reese, Rhiannon Nichole Pine County Warrant-Probabtion Violation-FE Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property
Strelow, Jennifer Marie Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Misdemeanor Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor
Villebrun, Nina Rose Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person
November 17
Corbine, Delores Bernice Probable Cause-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death-Assault-5th Deg-Inflict or Attempt Bodily Harm
Isaacson, Corey Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Disorderly Conduct-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order-Misdemeanor-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Fleeing a Peace Officer In a Motor Vehicle-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000-Arrest of Adult
Pantlin, Joshua Lee Hold For Other Agency-Bench-Misdemeanor Warrant
November 18
Brewster, Franklin Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Draves, Aubrey Lynn Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Flawd, Rebeca Elizabeth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing A Peace Officer In A Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Henderson, Newton Wyatt Hold For Other Agency-Arrest-Felony Warrant-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death
King, Branden Russell Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name-Of Another Person-Pharmacy-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Villarreal, Francisco IV Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule ,1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
November 19
Finnerty, Johnathan Michael Probable Cause-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Laplante, Roger Edwin Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
Kegg, Zachary Sterling Probable Cause-Domestic Assault By Strangulation
Smith, Joshua Robin Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Stein, Robert Dean Pine County Warrant-Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehcile Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
November 20
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse-Violates Order For Protection Within 10 Years Of Previous Conviction/adj of Deliq.-Arrest of Adult
Jacobs, Dustin Kyle Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
James, Michael Wayne Probable Cause-Confined but Not Convicted-Harassment-Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Mitchell, Brandon James Pine County Warrant-Arrest-Gross Misdemeanor Warrant-Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Sylvis, Ernest Benito Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property
November 21
Benjamin, Thomas Wayne Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle-Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours=Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Arrest of Adult
November 22
Lewis, Devonta James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired-1 Aggravating Factor-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit To Chemical Test-Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
