November 2, 10:22 a.m., report of burglary, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
November 2, 8:14 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 3, 10:23 a.m., report of burglary, Eddy Road, Hinckley
November 4, 10:43 a.m., report of burglary, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
November 4, 5:01 p.m., report of burglary, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
November 5, 9:25 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Evergreen Road, Pine City
November 6, 8:26 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 6, 4:58 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
November 9, 1:45 p.m., report of theft, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
November 13, 8:32 a.m., report of burglary, Main Street E, Pine City
Miscellaneous
November 1, 1:08 p.m., report of traffic stop, Government Road, Pine City
November 1, 1:10 p.m., report of parking problem, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
November 1, 10:21 p.m., report of harassment, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
November 2, 10:45 a.m., report of hit and run property, Main Street S, Pine City
November 2, 12:08 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
November 2, 12:32 p.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
November 2, 2:13 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 2, 4:41 p.m., report of hit and run property, Main Street S, Pine City
November 2, 4:50 p.m., report of medical, Big Aspen Trail, Pine City
November 3, 9:38 a.m., report of suspicious activity, Fawn Road, Pine City
November 3, 1:25 p.m., report of civil matter, Brunswick Road, Pine City
November 3, 1:51 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
November 3, 5:24 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
November 4, 6:59 a.m., report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
November 4, 2:35 p.m., report of medical, Country View Lane, Pine City
November 4, 7:47 p.m., report of subject stop, 4th Avenue NW, Pine City
November 5, 8:22 a.m., report of MVA property damage, 13th Street SW, Pine City
November 5, 5:50 p.m., report of grass/wildfire, Lakeview Shore Drive, Pine City
November 5, 8:41 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Freeway Boulevard, Pine City
November 6, 11:24 a.m., report of disturbance, Crooked River Road, Pine City
November 8, 10:46 a.m., report of incident with squad, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 9, 12:13 p.m., report of city ordinance violation, Mission Creek Township, Pine City
November 9, 7:02 p.m., report of suspicious activity, White Oak Road, Pine City
November 9, 9:09 p.m., report of found drug, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 11, 12:44 p.m., report of attempt pickup, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 11, 1:27 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Lakeview Loop, Pine City
November 12, 2:27 p.m., report of hit and run property, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
November 12, 3:18 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, 6th Avenue SW, Pine City
November 13, 2:30 p.m., report of child protection/neglect, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 13, 8:23 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Cross Lake Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 2
Basset, Brandon Martin Probable Cause-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud
Colton, Thomas Joseph Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-DWi-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Of Controlled Substance-Arrest of Adult
Hedtke, Brandon Michael Probable Cause-Felon Convicted Crime of Violence-Firearm Violation
Rawson, Noah Fuhol Hold For Other Agency-Arrest-Misdemeanor-Warrant-Burglary-1st Deg-Assault Person In Build/On Property
Schleret, Justin Jordan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd
Tenquist, Jacob Burton Lloyld Probably Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Burglary-1st Deg-Dwelling-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present-Receiving Stolen Property
November 3
Degroat, Floyd Dale Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Arrest of Adult
Lifto, Todd Albert Pine County Warrant-Failure to Appear-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Breath Or Test Refusal Or Failure
Rudnik, Jackson Ray Pine County Warrant-Felony Warrant-Receiving Stolen Property
Veit, Nathaniel Steven Summons-Confined but Not Convicted-Possession Of Burglary or Theft Tools
Yang, Toua Fue Pine County Warrant- Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Predatory Offender-Knowingly Commits Act or Fails to Fulfill Registration Requirement
November 4
Bothum, Michael Thomas Hold for Other Agency-Probation Violation-FE Warrant
Cady, Jolene Karen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Office False Name-Of Another Person-Drugs-3th Degree-Possess 10 Grams or More a Narcotic Drug Other Than Heroin-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
Decorah, Jordan Michael Hold for Other Agency-Bench Felony Warrant-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana, Fugitive from Justice from Other State
November 5
Bochniak, Stephen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Give Peace Officer Falst Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Arrest of Adult
Dickey, Matthew Russel Hold For Other Agency-Arrest-Felony Warrant-Fugitive From Just From Other State-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation
Garbow, Emmanuel Lewis Probable Cause-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm on Another-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Gunderson, Layton Qynn Hold For Other Agency-Unspecified Warrant
Larsen, Breanna Rae Parole/Probabtion Violation-Assault -5th-Same Victim-Two or More-Assault-5th-Same Victim-Two or More Previous Convictions
Rarick, Jordan Matthew Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
November 6
Bearheart, William Joseph Sr. Probable Cause,-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Diver, Rhonda Jane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Damage to Property-3rd Degree-Reduce Value $501-$1000-Domestic Assault-Felony-Arrest of Adult
Lyman, Corduroy Lee Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Tamper With Motor Vehicle/Enter Without Owner Permission/Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Cancellation- Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Miller, Trent Theadore Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Harassment-Restraining Order-Violate Restraining Order-Arrest of Adult
Rawls, Cory Allen Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Violate No Contact Order-Within 10 Years of the First Two or Three More Convictions-Arrest of Adult
Wagner, Jordan James Probable Cause- Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Intentionally Inflicts/Attempts to Inflict Bodily Harm On Another
November 7
Yang, Kongmong Alvin Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Arrest of Adult
Vang, Chao Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana, Receiving Stolen Property-Counterfeiting of Currency-Manufacturing or Printing-Counterfeiting of Currency-Uttering or Possessing-Arrest of Adult
November 8
Baker, Jerry Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
Davis, Elisha III Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorderly Conduct-Fleeing a Peace Officer By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Hanson, Bryan Dwayne Hold for Other Agency-Arrest-Felony-Warrant
Staples, Joshua Jerome Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive from Justice from Other State-Crime Against Admn Just-FE-Parole Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Office By a Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Giving Peace Office False Name-Of Another Person-Arrest of Adult
November 9
Cibulka, Jason Charles Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Mutchler, Elijah Michael Hold For Other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-Use-No Consent-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling-1st Degree-Occupied-Non-Accomplice Present-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Schroeder, Alexander Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-2nd Degree-Possess 6 Grams or More Heroin-Possess Ammo/Any Firearm-Previous Felony Convicted-Arrest of Adult
Staples, Spring Dawn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Arrest of Adult
November 10
Bicott, Sanden Ray Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Collier, Crystal Ann Probable Cause-Simple Robbery-Probable Cause-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
LaFave, Edward James Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Check Forgery-Make Or Alter a Check-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana
White, Angelique Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Theft of Services--Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution-Legal Process-Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
November 11
Flaherty, Terrance Patrick Probable Cause, Traffic-DL-Driving After Cancellation-Inimical to Public Safety-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle
Hilier, Cole Matthew Probable Cause-Domestic Assault - Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Smith, Jason Michael Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
November 12
Charest, Thomas Michael Hold For Other Agency-Unspecified Warrant
Nickaboine, Levin James Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted
Robertson, Sage Pine County Warrant-Bench Felony Warrant-Simple Robbery
Snyder, Bill Joe Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
November 13
Karloske, Christopher Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk-Traffic-DWI-Refuse to Submit to Chemical Test-Breath or Test Refusal or Failure-Arrest of Adult
Laplante, Roger Edwin Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-5th Degree-Fear of Bodily Harm or Death-False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Arrest of Adult
Purull, Casey James Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
Schroeder, Korie Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance-Receiving Stolen Property-Body Contains Any Amount of Schedule I/II Drugs-Not Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Tolzmann, Jon Paul Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Tschida, Richard Michael Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Degree-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount Marijuana-No Remuneration-Fugitive from Justice From Other State-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Arrest of Adult
West , Amy Lynn Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Obstruct Legal Process-Lawful Execution-Legal Process-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Domestic-Disorderly Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Arrest of Adult
Ziwicki, Sarah Beth Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Aggravated Robbery-1st Degree-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest While on Charge or Conviction or Adjudication-Fleeing a Peace Officer By A Means Other than a Motor Vehicle-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic Regulation-Driver Must Carry Proof of Insurance When Operating Vehicle-Traffic-Driver’s License-Driving After Revocation-Arrest of Adult
November 14
Church, Gregory Dean Pine County Warrant-Probation Violation-FE Warrant-Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
Johnson, Renee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Disorder Conduct-Brawling or Fighting-Give Peace Officer False Name/Birthdate/ID Card-Drugs-Possess/Sale Small Amount of Marijuana-No Remuneration-Drugs 2nd-Sale 3 Grams or More-Heroin Within 90 Day Period-Sale 10 Grams-Drugs 5th Degree Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Swanson, Justin Thomas Christensen Hold for Other Agency-Arrest Gross Misdemeanor
Villebrun, Nina Rose Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Giving Peace Officer False Name -Of Another Person-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
November 15
Isaacson, Corey Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Arrest of Adult
Martinez, Francisco Hold for Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-Careless Driving-Operate Any Vehicle Carelessly on Street or Highway-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Marijuana Mixture Except Small Amount of Marijuana With No Remuneration-Arrest of Adult
Rosa, Jesse Kenneth Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Conduct-1st Degree-Penetration-Fear Great Bodily Harm
Sullivan, Laura Ann Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Aiding An Offender To Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal-Arrest of Adult
