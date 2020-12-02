November 23 - November 29 Theft, burglary, vandalism
November 23, 11:37 a.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
November 23, 2:35 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 27, 3:46 a.m., report of burglary, Lake Street, Finlayson
Miscellaneous
November 23, 2:55 a.m., report of security alarm, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 23, 7:20 p.m., report of medical, Island Resort Road, Pine City
November 23, 10:24 p.m., report of runaway, 7th Street SW, Pine City
November 24, 8:28 a.m., report of check welfare, Amber Lane, Pine City
November 24, 12:12 p.m., report of vehicle in ditch, River Island Road, Pine City
November 24, 12:33 p.m., report of search warrant, River Island Road, Pine City
November 24, 1:49 p.m., report of follow up, 6th Avenue SE, Pine City
November 24, 2:52 p.m., report of miscellaneous law call, Pioneer Road, Pine City
November 24, 3:51 p.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 24, 9:38 p.m., report of traffic stop, Cross Lake Road SE, Pine City
November 25, 1:33 a.m., report of traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
November 25, 1:45 p.m., report of assault, 8th Street NW, Pine City
November 25, 6:51 p.m., report of traffic stop, State Highway 70, Pine City
November 25, 10:36 p.m., report of call back, White Oak Road, Pine City
November 26, 10:49 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Rypkema Road NE, Pine City
November 26, 3:14 p.m., report of property lost/found, Falcon Avenue, Pine City
November 27, 9:51 a.m., report of traffic stop, Falcon Avenue, Pine City
November 27, 9:53 a.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
November 27, 3:47 p.m., report of MVA Property Damage, Brunswick Road, Pine City
November 27, 7:14 p.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
November 27, 10:42 p.m., report of associated traffic stop, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
November 28, 12:16 a.m., report of search warrant, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
November 28, 8:46 a.m. report of traffic stop, 8th Street NW, Pine City
November 28, 9:38 a.m. report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
November 23
Berggren, Jessie Frank Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Check Forgery-Offer/Possess With Intent to Defraud-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Escape From Custody-Held Pursuant to Lawful Arrest, While on Charge or Conviction of Adjudication-Arrest of Adult-Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Receiving Stolen Property
Gengler, Kayla Star Hold For Other Agency-Bench Felony Warrant
Her, Ko Pine County Warrant-Probation Violation-MS Warrant-Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor Into Jail/Lock Up/Prison-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Traffic-Duty To Drive With Due Care-Speed Greater Than Reasonable
Moore, Charles Lee Hold For Other Agency-Bench Felony Warrant
Smith, Joshua Robin Hold For Other Agency-Convicted-Crim Agnst Admn Just-FE-Parole Violation
November 24
Cibulka, Jason Charles Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Crim Against Admn Just-FE-Parole Violation
November 25
Cottrell, Jordan Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Fleeing A Peace Officer By A Means Other Than a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent-Financial Transaction Card Fraud-No Consent-Drivers’ Licenses-Operate Vehicle After License-Tamper With Motor Vehicle-Ride In/On-Without Owner Permission-Machine Guns and Short-Barreled Shotguns-Acts-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
Kilgore, Joshua Gene Probable Cause-Domestic Assault By Strangulation-Domestic Abuse-Violate Order For Protection-Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications-Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Calls
Lindgren, Jason James Boarder-Confined But Not Convicted-Criminal Sexual Cond-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact With Person Under 13-Actor >36m Older
Merry, Craig Skiprian Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Burglary-3rd Deg-Steal/Commit Felony or Gross Misd-Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle-Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year-Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere With Peace Officer-Theft-Find and Appropriate Lost Property-Theft-Take/Use/Transfter Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 Years of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
November 26
Danielson, Bethany Brooke Under Sentence-Serving 4 days-Concurrent
Kilby Snyder, Dustin Probable Cause, Confined But Not Convicted, Dangerous Weapons-Recklessly Handle or Use-Drugs-2nd Degree-Sale 10 Grams or More-Narcotic Other Than Heroin Within 90-Day Period-Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Pharmacy--Hold For Other Agency-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Probable Cause-Arrest of Adult
November 27
Ahlstrom, Dacotah Lee Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicte-Receiving Stolen Property-Arrest of Adult
David, Christine Marie Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Second Degree Driving While Impaired; 2 Or More Aggravated Factors-Arrest of Adult
November 28
Olsen, Billy Jack Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Dangerous Weapons-Intentional Discharge or Firearm That Endangers Safety-Arrest of Adult
White, Melvin Alex Hold For Other Agency-Confined But Not Convicted-Probation Violation-Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Fugitive From Justice From Other State-Arrest of Adult
November 29
Benjamin, Brandon Clark Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic Assault-By Strangulation-Domestic Abuse No Contact Order-Violate No Contact Order Within 10 of Previous Conviction-Arrest of Adult
Corty, David Shaun Jr. Pine County Warrant-Confined But Not Convicted-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-Not Small Amount Marijuana-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Arrest of Adult
Gebhart, Andrew Steven Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Traffic-DWI-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence Of Alcohol-Traffic-DWI-Third Degree-Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor-Arrest of Adult
Naastad Cangi, Vance Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted-Domestic
