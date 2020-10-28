October 18 - October 25
Theft, burglary, vandalism
October 18, 10:14 a.m., report of burglary, Albert Road, Finlayson
October 18, 10:47 a.m., report of burglary, State Highway 18, Finlayson
October 18, 1:43 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, State Highway 70, Pine City
October 18, 8:15 p.m., report of burglary, Fishtail Road, Hinckley
October 19, 12:34 p.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 12th Street NW, Pine City
October 19, 1:04 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 21, 3:06 p.m., report of burglary, Blueberry Island, Hinckley
October 22, 10:53 a.m., report of counterfeit, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 24, 11:14 a.m., report of burglary, Dupuis Road, Sandstone
October 24, 4:40 p.m., report of burglary, Park Hills Road, Bruno
Miscellaneous
October 18, 1:23 a.m., report of traffic stop, 3rd Avenue NE, Pine City
October 18, 10:48 a.m., report of vehicle prowl, Bayside Loop, Pine City
October 18, 6:27 p.m., report of CSC anonymous, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 18, 10:50 p.m., report of disturbance, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
October 19, 4:20 a.m., report of miscellaneous fire call, 1st Avenue NW, Pine City
October 19, 3:05 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Main Street S, Pine City
October 19, 11:30 p.m., report of traffic stop, 2nd Street SE, Pine City
October 20, 10:00 a.m., report of informational, 8th Street NW, Pine City
October 20, 3:05 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
October 21, 3:45 p.m., report of found drug, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 21, 5:24 p.m., report of damage to property, Tigua Road, Pine City
October 22, 12:11 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Beroun Crossing, Pine City
October 22, 2:52 p.m., report of informational, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 23, 7:43 a.m., report of vehicle in ditch, Main Street S, Pine City
October 23, 2:24 p.m., report of assist other agency, Main Street N, Pine City
October 23, 2:43 p.m., report of assist other agency, Main Street N, Pine City
October 23, 7:15 p.m., report of informational, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 19
Davis, Brandon Daniel Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection-Misdemeanor
Johns, Maynard Harold III Probable Cause - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours
Knospe, Brian David Summons - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle - Alcohol Concentration 0.08 Within 2 Hours - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
October 20
Booker, Douglas Roy Under Sentence Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 3rd Degree - Possess 10 grams or more a narcotic drug other than heroin-Possesses any type of firearm/ammo - Crime of Violence - ineligible
Stauffer, Jacob Richard Parole/Probation Violation - Drugs - 2nd Degree - Possess 25 grams or more cocaine or methamphetamine - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
October 21
Boyd, Blake Harvey Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Burbul, Ryan Adam Under Sentence Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Arrest of Adult
Wivell, Colin Clark Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Simple Robbery - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation
October 22
Anstett, Michael Lee Probable Cause Receiving Stolen Property
Deyoung, Amanda Christine Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Misdeameanor warrant
Harrington, Cameron Gerrard Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant issued by Mille Lacs,
Smith, Jordan David Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor warrant
Thomas, Summer Rose Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
October 23
Colton, Thomas Joseph Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Jackson, Zverion Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Disorderly Conduct - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Arrest of Adult
Leecy, Deandrea Jewell Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Long, Salena Marie Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Opperud, Rodney Allen Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection - Arrest of Adult - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Violate No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
St John, Samuel Joseph Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Theft-Take/Drive Motor Vehicle-No Owner Consent
Skraba, Jennifer Jean Hold For Other Agency: Bench - Gross Misdeameanor warrant issued
Sullivan, Julie Ann Confined But Not Convicted - Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check
October25
Sanchez-Chavarria David Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic Assault - By Strangulation - Arrest of Adult
