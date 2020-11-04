October 25 - November 1 Theft, burglary, vandalism
October 25, 11:15 p.m., report of burglary, Kingsdale Road, Pine City
October 27, 9:47 a.m., report of burglary, Lawler Avenue N, Pine City
October 27, 11:00 a.m., report of theft, 560th Street, Pine City
October 27, 1:53 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 27, 2:45 p.m., report of counterfeit, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 28, 8:04 a.m., report of theft, Johnson Avenue SW, Pine City
October 28, 5:12 p.m., report of vehicle theft, Main Street S, Pine City
October 28, 5:36 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 28, 6:04 p.m., report of burglary, State Highway 70, Pine City
October 28, 8:08 p.m., report of shoplifting, State Highway 70, Pine City
October 30, 7:20 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 31, 5:31 p.m., report of burglary, County Highway 61, Pine City
Miscellaneous
October 25, 6:02 p.m., report of disturbance, 8th Street SW, Pine City
October 25, 10:36 p.m., report of medical, 4th Street SE, Pine City
October 28, 9:37 a.m., report of repeat offender, Main Street N, Pine City
October 29, 11:27 a.m., report of disturbance, Evergreen Road, Pine City
October 30, 10:32 a.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
Jail Roster
October 26
Keefe, Michael Patrick Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine
Thomas, Summer Rose Pine County Warrant Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
October 27
Merchant, Mitchell Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Crim Agnst Admn Just-Fe-Parole Violation
Sullivan, Julie Ann Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Check Forgery-Make or Alter a Check - Arrest of Adult
Martin, Sarah Jean Pine County Warrant: Failure to Appear warrant - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Trespass-Premises of Another-Refuse to Depart - Disorderly Conduct
Belisle, Louis Frank Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear warrant issued by Anoka, MN - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent
October 28
Colton, Thomas Joseph Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Enright, Paul Jon Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Gross Misdeameanor warrant issued
Hiatt, Justin Allen Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death - Domestic Abuse - Violate Order for Protection
Workman, Dylan Duane Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-1st - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon - Arrest of Adult - Domestic - Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call - Arrest of Adult
October 29
Flaherty, Sean Patrick Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Receiving Stolen Property - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Kruse, Cody Allan Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic
Pulley, Bailey Marquez Probable Cause - Domestic Assault-Misdemeanor-Commits Act to Cause Fear of Immediate Bodily Harm or Death
Sterry, Nicholas Wesley Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Crim Agnst Admn Just-Fe-Parole Violation
Benjamin, Timothy Adam Probable Cause - Traffic-DL-Driving after cancellation-inimical to public safety
October 30
Schleret, Justin Jordan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-4th Deg-to Commit Misdemeanor - Arrest of Adult Fleeing a Peace Officer in a Motor Vehicle - Arrest of Adult - Probation Violation - Arrest of Adult
Collins, Christopher Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - False Imprisonment-Intentional Restraint - Domestic Assault-Felony -Probable Cause-Confined But Not Convicted- Fugitive from Justice from Other State - Receiving Stolen Property
October 31
Burke, Dustin Pasquale Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Domestic -Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted
Jones, Anthony Nathan Probable Cause- Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult
St John, Tasheena Rae Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Staples, Spring Dawn Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Williams, Jamie Pedro Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 1st Degree - Manufacture Methamphetamine - Arrest of Adult
November 1
Charboneau, Alexie Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Contempt of Court - Fail to Pay Ordered Child Support
Dennis, Lynn Marie Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana Arrest of Adult
Fiebing, Cory Lynn Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Theft-Take/Use/Transfer - Probable Cause Movable Prop-No Consent - Arrest of Adult - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Pharmacy
Lee, Lee Vong Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Miller, Nicholas Bj Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Ramos, Tonia Michelle Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult
Ring, Daniel Alan Pine County Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Aiding an Offender to Avoid Arrest-Harbor/Conceal - Arrest of Adult
White, Melvin Alex Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana - Arrest of Adult - Introduce Contraband-Drug/Liquor into Jail/Lockup/Prison - Hold For Other Agency Confined But Not Convicted - Theft of Services
