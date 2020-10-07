September 27 - October 3
Theft, burglary, vandalism
September 27, 11:24 a.m., report of burglary, Red Robin Road, Pine City
September 28, 7:44 a.m., report of burglary, Korpi Road, Finlayson
September 29, 10:06 a.m., report of theft, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 29, 1:43 p.m., report of theft, Holly Road, Pine City
October 1, 8:44 p.m., report of theft, 8th Avenue SE, Pine City
October 2, 8:43 a.m., report of fraud/scam/ID, 3rd Avenue SE, Pine City
October 2, 11:35 a.m., report of burglary, Blueberry Island, Hinckley
October 2, 12:37 p.m., report of theft, Cross Lake Road, Pine city
October 2. 12:55 p.m., report of burglary, Blueberry Road, Hinckley
October 2, 1:09 p.m., report of burglary, Blueberry Road, Hinckley
October 2, 6:04 p.m., report of shoplifting, Evergreen Square SW, Pine City
October 3, 2:46 p.m., report of burglary, Rutabaga Road, Sandstone
Miscellaneous
September 27, 10:29 a.m., report of disturbance, 7th Street SW, Pine City
September 27, 1:44 p.m., report of medical, Island Resort Road, Pine City
September 27, 2:59 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
September 28, 12:35 a.m., report of traffic stop, Main Street N, Pine City
September 28, 1:05 p.m., report of assault, Johnson Avenue SE, Pine City
September 30, 2:03 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
September 30, 3:46 p.m., report of incident with squad, Forest Boulevard, Pine City
September 30, 9:26 p.m., report of check welfare, 5th Avenue, Pine City
October 1, 6:32 a.m., report of check welfare, Crooked River, Pine City
October 1, 11:06 a.m., report of attempt pickup, Pioneer Road, Pine City
October 1, 11:24 a.m., report of assist other agency, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 1, 12:42 p.m., report of extradition hearing, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 1, 2:35 p.m., report of order violation, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 1, 7:28 p.m., report of unknown trouble, Wildflower Road, Pine City
October 1, 8:33 p.m., report of check welfare, Westchester, Pine City
October 2, 6:13 a.m., report of damage to property, Main Street S, Pine City
October 2, 11:12 a.m., report of crim sex conduct, Northridge Drive NW, Pine City
October 2, 2:44 p.m., report of juvenile trouble, Main Street S, Pine City
October 2, 4:23 p.m., report of suspicious activity, Brook Park Road, Pine City
October 2, 10:35 p.m., report of personal injury/accident, 5th Street SE, Pine City
October 3, 8:27 a.m., report of medical, 7th Street, Pine City
October 3, 5:21 p.m., report of MVA property damage, Lofty Pines Road, Pine City
October 3, 11:11 p.m., report of personal injury/accident, Pokegama Lake Road, Pine City
Jail Roster
September 28
Anderson, Regina Marie Parole/Probation Violation-Traffic-DWI-Operate-Traffic-DWI-Second-Degree Driving While Imparied; 2 or more-Aggravating Factors-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation-Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
September 29
Bugg, Colette Dawn Warrant Confined But Not Convicted Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent - Trespass-Return to Property Within One Year - Damage to Property - 1st Degree - Value Reduced Over $1000 - Assault-3rd Degree-Substantial Bodily Harm - Assault-2nd Degree-Dangerous Weapon
Keller, Christopher Warrant Confined But Not Convicted-Theft-Take/Use/Transfer Movable Prop-No Consent-Hold for Other Agency- Domestic Assault-Felony - Obstruct Legal Process-Interfere w/Peace Officer - Identity-Probable Cause- Receiving Stolen Property
Opperud, Rodney Allen Warrant: Probation Violation - Domestic Abuse No Contact Order - Misdemeanor - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Postell, Emma Michelle Probable Cause: Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol
September 30
Braesch, Tracy Marie Probable Cause: Traffic - DWI - Combination Any 2 Alcohol/Controlled Substance/Intoxicating Substance- Endanger Child-Situation Could Cause Harm or Death-G - DWI - Third-Degree Driving While Impaired; 1 Aggravating Factor
Wolfe, Evan McGregor Probable Cause: Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Schraufnagel, Paul Joseph Probable Cause-Drugs-5th Degree-Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4-not Small Amount Marijuana
October 1
Benjamin, Richard James Archie Warrant: Probation Violation - FE warrant- Domestic Assault-Felony - Emergency Telephone Calls/Communications - Interrupt, Interfere, Impede, Disrupt 911 Call - Domestic Assault-GM-Subsequent Violation
Coler, Timothy Arthur Under Sentence Convicted - Predatory Offender - Knowingly commits act or fails to fulfill registration requirement
Daleen, John Bryan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Fugitive from Justice from Other State- Hold for Other Agency-Criminal Sexual Cond-1st Degree-Penetration or Contact with Person Under 13-Actor >36m older
Emerson, Brian Lee Hold For Other Agency: Failure to Appear - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Gay, Matthew Leslie Probable Cause: Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate Restraining Order
Ly, Myo Zaw Hold For Other Agency-Failure to Appear Warrant issued-Hold For Other Agency-Drugs-5th Degree-Sale-Schedule Four Controlled Substance Mixture
Naylor, Neil Patrick Under Sentence Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - Criminal Sexual Conduct
Oo, Nay Lin Hold For Other Agency: Arrest - Felony warrant
Ripley, Vicki Marie Warrant- Arrest - Felony warrant - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
October 2
Currie, Peter Owen Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Controlled Substance - Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Darkow, Gerald Otto Jr. Warrant Confined But Not Convicted - Criminal Sex Cond-5th Deg-Subsequent Violation of subd. 1 clause (2) or paragraph (b) w/in 7 years
Garbow, Anna Marie Warrant Confined But Not Convicted- Drugs - 5th Degree - Possess Schedule 1,2,3,4 - Not Small Amount Marijuana
Jensrud, Leonard Dale Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Terroristic Threats-Reckless Disregard Risk
O Brien, Jesse Alan Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Burglary-2nd Degree-Dwelling
October 3
Bustamante, Roberto Jr. Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Traffic - DWI - Operate Motor Vehicle Under Influence of Alcohol - DWI - Fourth-Degree Driving While Impaired; Described - Traffic-Drivers License-Driving After Revocation
Czartoryski, Janet Lee Probable Cause Confined But Not Convicted - Harassment; Restraining Order - Violate and knows of temporary or restraining order
