On Wednesday, May 5, Izaty’s Golf and Yacht Club held a Great River Conference golf meet. The team from Barnum was first with the lowest score of 415. Braham came in second with 427; Pine City third 431; Moose Lake Willow River finished fourth with 440 and Hinckley-Finlayson was fifth with 462. 

East Central was not able to participate as a team because they didn’t have enough golfers due to the 9th graders out because of COVID quarantine. Rush City and Mille Lacs did not have enough to participate as a team.  

Barnum 415: 

Ryan Manahan 94 

Jordan Bird 99 

Layne Wickstrom 105 

Alex Nelson 117 

Brady Coughlin 130 

Levi Westerberg 162

Braham 427: 

Zack Yerke 95 

Al Londgren 107 

Tyler Heikes 109 

Pine City 431: 

Carter Arhart 106 

Hunter Haug 106 

Casey Knutson 109 

Isaac Jahnz 110 

Landon Arhart 120 

MLWR 440: 

Adam Neumann 99 

Johnathan Danelski 107 

Dawson Mortensen 110 

Gus Heller 124

Hinckley-Finlayson 462: 

Kase Pike 99 

Peyton Ammerman 113 

Brice Mitchell 119 

Bryan Blowers 131 

Cody Klein 133 

Dan Bonn 141 

East Central: 

Wesley Watrin 88 

Tyler Thorvig 96 

Clay Nelson 113 

Mille Lacs: 

Teagen Haggberg 83 

Tyler Bottema 117 

Rush City: 

Gabe Widenstrom 108

