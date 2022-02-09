Pine City Teacher Spotlight

The Pine City School Teacher Spotlight intends to recognize excellence at Pine City Public Schools and highlighting the contributions to the district.
This month’s teacher is Heather Sward:
Every journey to become a teacher starts somewhere. For Heather Sward (maiden name Soderbeck), that journey began at birth, being born and raised as another in a long line of educators inspired her from the very beginning. Both Heather’s mom and grandmother worked in education, and a constant at home was witnessing first hand how they loved their jobs and the pride they took in the impact they could have. Watching her mom build relationships with students and make a lasting difference in their lives was the catalyst that gave Heather the desire to have that same impact in the lives of kids. It is that experience growing up in a family of educators that ensured Heather would follow in those footsteps and become a teacher.
Heather also has the unique experience of being a graduate of PCHS. While it was her family that inspired her to become a teacher, it was her experience at PCHS that instilled the desire to be a teacher here. She notes Eric Wicktor, Jen Krinke, Sue Kline, and Deb and Jeff Adams as early influences. She can even pinpoint the day, sitting in Mr. Wicktor’s classroom, where the dream to teach here in Pine City was born. It was the interactions with her Pine City teachers that would forever alter the course of her life.
Along with her high school sweetheart and future husband, Branden Sward, she graduated in 2003. She moved on to the University of River Falls to get her undergrad in elementary education and eventually to Saint Mary’s University for her masters in reading. A marriage and three children later (Ean - 9, Easton - 6, and Emme - 3), Heather is still in Pine City and providing our students with an excellent education.
“Mrs. Sward” as she is called by her students, is now in her fourteenth year teaching Reading and Study Skills in Pine City Schools. Fostering excellence at Pine City Schools is important. Besides Heather, her dad, siblings, in-laws, husband, and someday her kids, will all have graduated as Dragons. For Heather, this isn’t just any job, and Pine City isn’t just any school. They are the story of her life and her life’s work. When asked what makes this job “worth it,” Heather’s answer was easy: “Building relationships with students and seeing them light up with pride when they learn something new.” Pine City schools are lucky to have excellent teachers like Heather!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.