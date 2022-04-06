After the last Pine City Dragons Track season with lower numbers, this year is looking up with growing numbers for the track team. From 60 athletes last year to over 90 this year, Head Coach Jared Clementson and his coaching staff are “hoping to help mold the newcomers to be great athletes, teammates, and kids.”
Coach Clementson says, “I have good expectations for this season. We have a mix of experience and younger up and coming talent. I feel that they will blend into a solid team, especially on the girls side. My goal for the season is for both the boys and girls to win the Great River Conference. Our biggest challenge this season will be filling the holes left by some top point scoring seniors from last year, especially on the boys side.”
What are some strengths this season? Coach Clementson says, “We have a more experienced girls team that is capable of doing great things this season. One of our team’s best chances of qualifying to state will come from our solid returning distance relays and our throwers.”
On this year’s seniors, Coach Clementson said, “We have both veteran and new seniors on our team this year. Our veteran seniors who will lead our team include: Jason Thieman, Micah Overtoom, Dorothy Miller, Meaghan Macho, and Colin Miche’. Both Connor Segarra and Aussion Ruud returned to track this year after having a few years off. Kameron Jusczak came out for the first year and will have a big impact on the team.”
The Dragon Track team has some strong girl athletes who will lead the team including Lena Roubinek, Ella Sell, Abby Aagaard, Sophie Lahti, Summer Thieman, Dorothy Miller, Eva Johnson, Maggie Smetana, Emma Belsheim, Arissa Rydberg, Alli Unverzagt, and many more.
On the boys side, the team’s strongest returners are Charlie Ausmus, Jason Thieman, Micah Overtoom, Ryan Prihoda, Eli Fromm, Jace Preston, Logan Kolecki, and Weston Clementson. Coach Clementson states they also have many newcomers that will have a huge impact on the team. The captains this year are selected by a team vote. For the boys, Jason Thieman, Fredrick Ausmus and Micah Overtoom were selected. For girls, Ella Sell, Lena Roubinek and Meaghan Macho were selected.
Last year, the Dragon Girls Track team won the Great River Conference for the seventh straight year in a row. It looks like they could be extending that streak to eight this season! The boys lost the Great River Conference last year to Rush City. This was the boys first Great River Conference loss since 2014. According to Coach Clementson, “The boys are young but hungry to try to reclaim the GRC title.”
The track team is coached by Jared Clementson and assisted by Zach Stoltz, Val Kunze, Sherry Graber, and Padrick Judd. Dylan Kringstad has also been added to the junior high coaching staff.
The Dragons Track team opened their season with an indoor meet on March 26 at the Foley Fieldhouse. Senior Jason Thieman won the 55m dash and junior Maggie Smetana tossed a winning shot in the shot put.
The track team will host their next meet this Friday, April 8, beginning at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.