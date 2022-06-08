On Tuesday, May 17, the Dragons Track team traveled to East Central to compete in the Great River Conference. First place finishers would receive an All-Conference status and second place finishers would earn an Honorable Mention. Coach Jared Clementson said, “The GRC is the biggest team event of the season. I am very proud of how everyone pulled together and did their best for the team. We had 47 kids score points in the meet. Now that’s what I call a team effort!”
Girls win GRC
The Dragons girls team won the GRC for the eighth year in a row. They scored 186 points, which was 58 points more than the second place team. Ten Dragon girls received the All-Conference status and nine received the honorable mention.
All-Conference/Honorable Mention girls
The 4x800m relay team consisting of Allison Unverzagt, Arissa Rydberg, Emma Belsheim, and Ella Sell, earned All-Conference status with a time of 10:45.95. The 4x200m relay team of Summer Thieman, Abby Aagaard, Mallory Clepper, and Lena Roubinek also won in a season’s best time of 1:55.21. Arissa Rydberg won the 300m hurdles in a time of 51.41, her personal best. Lena Roubinek won the shot put with a put of 34 feet 9.5 inches, and Maggie Smetana won the Discus with a throw of 102 feet 9 inches.
Honorable Mention earner, Lena Roubinek, ran the 100m dash in a time of 13.67. The 4x100m relay team ran in a time of 54.65. Mallory Clepper ran the 200m dash in 28.58, her personal best. Eva Johnson ran the 3200m run in 12:27.43, her personal best. Johnson’s time also puts her #3 on the top 10 list.
Boys earn first place
The boys scored 207.5 points to earn first place. The second place team was 75 points behind. Eight boys took home All-conference awards and eight boys earned honorable mentions. Senior Jason Thieman was the boys top scorer with 28 points.
All-conference/Honorable Mention boys
The boys 4x800m relay team of Braxton Peetz, Drake Willert, Roman McKinney, and Colin Miche’ won in a time of 9:41.34. Freshman Charlie Ausmus won both the 1600m (4:45.19 - PB) and 3200m (10:45.68). Thieman won the 400m dash with a time of 54.01. The boys 4x400m relay team, which consisted of Braxton Peetz, Drake Willert, Weston Clementson, and Kameron Jusczak, won in a time of 3:50.28. Coach Clementson said it was a “thrilling race down to the wire.”
Weston Clementson earned Honorable-mention running in the 1600m with a time of 4:49.26, his personal best. Clementson also ran in the 800m with a time of 2:12.70. Senior Micah Overtoom also earned Honorable-mention status in the shot put with a throw of 44 feet 2.5 inches, his personal best which puts him #4 on the Top 10 list. Overtoom earned Honorable Mention status also in the discus with a throw of 115 feet 8 inches. Thieman also earned this honor in the 200m dash with a time of 24.66, his current personal best, along with Eli Fromm in the 3200m with a time of 11:24.21.
A big congratulations goes out to Coach Clementson as he was voted as the Boys GRC Coach of the Year. The Section 7AA meet will be held on Wednesday, June 1 and Saturday, June 4. Both days start at 11 a.m.
On Tuesday, May 24, the Dragon throwers had a special guest come out and work with them for a practice. Ron Backes was a thrower in the 1992 Barcelona Olympic games. Backes is a native Minnnesotan, and currently works for Fellowship of Christian Athletes helping coach student-athletes.
