Pine City United, which is a newly-formed diversity and inclusion committee, comprised of Pine City school staff and non-school members would like to formally introduce ourselves to the community.
Pine City United’s main purpose is to “unite our schools and communities so all feel welcome and valued,” with our core values being Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness. The committee has been meeting on a monthly/bi-monthly basis as a full group, but has also now broken off into three subgroups: elementary school, high school and student-led groups, with each team focusing on different objectives for each school building.
We have been busy crafting a work plan, which will be used to keep the committee organized and focused on each objective and ensure we follow it through to completion. The committee is full of dedicated and passionate members. A huge shout-out goes out to all the students who have already been working passionately on projects in the high school. You have shown what can be accomplished when a room is filled with young, determined minds! Keep it up!
Pine City has a bright future with you all at the helm. #WeCU
