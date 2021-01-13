Cambridge Medical Center welcomed its first baby of the New Year on Jan. 1 at 7:10 a.m. Owen Nicholas Hovik was born to Alyssa and Nick Hovik of Pine City. Owen came into the world weighing 6lbs 9oz and 19 inches long. He has an older sister Alice and grandparents Shirley Fitch of Cambridge, Nils Hovik of Rosenberg, Oregon, Todd Vodden of Lino Lakes, and Kelly and Grant Riebel of Lino Lakes.
