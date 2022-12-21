Pine City Youth Hoops is off to a great start this season. This program is a chance for youth in grades 3-6 to learn about basketball and develop their fundamental skills.
Coach Kyle Allen has been with the program for awhile and said, “Youth HOOPS is where we start our ‘traveling’ basketball. All four teams have been participating in practices, scrimmages, a developmental league, and tournaments so far. It is a great way to learn about basketball, become a better athlete and team player, and have a lot of fun in the process! The JV and Varsity players are also volunteering their time to work with these athletes at their practices.”
The boys have had a tournament in Chisago Lakes and have participated in the Mora developmental league so far this year. They will continue playing through February.
The fourth grade girls coach, Padrick Judd, reported, “The HOOPS program has been off to a very successful start to the season. We have a third grade, fourth grade, and a combined fifth/sixth grade team for this season. All three teams have just completed participating in development league games which have given them opportunities to work on their basketball skills and knowledge/rules of the game. We have also had a couple tournaments at these levels and we are looking forward to more tournaments after the holiday break.”
Parents and coaches alike appreciate seeing their young athletes having fun, knowledgeable coaches teaching skills to their players, and positive attitudes across the board from players, coaches, and parents. “It is a highlight of my day to not only coach these girls, but also as a proud parent get to see these girls improve each day. It is a lot of fun!” added Judd.
The girls youth HOOPS have also participated in and will continue to participate in tournaments and the Mora developmental league.
Junior Matthew Blake, who has participated in the league since third grade, noted, ”I had Mr. Wicktor as a coach; we didn’t win much, but we had so much fun!”
Senior Luke Wilson, who also participated from an early age, said, “My experiences when I was in HOOPS was interesting … we were good. We won a lot of tournaments but also got yelled at a lot by Jeff Wilson. He kept us in line and in check, making us a very good young team.”
Senior Riley Cummings said, “We were a great hoops team, and I remember winning many games.”
Senior Isaiah Hasz added of the HOOPS league, “By far the most fun I’ve had in basketball.”
The boys youth teams this season are led by Kyle Allen, Heidi Burger and Dan Swanson. The girls youth coaches are Alysha Karon, Padrick Judd, Kristin Unverzagt, and Ross Haverhals.
